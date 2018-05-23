NFL postpones announcement of host city for 2020 draft

Las Vegas and the Raiders will have to wait on 2020 NFL draft announcement.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, presents UCLA's Kolton Miller with his Oakland Raiders jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ATLANTA — Las Vegas and the Raiders will have a longer wait to find out if they’ll get to host an NFL draft.

The announcement for the host city of the 2020 NFL Draft was postponed Wednesday at the league owners meetings. Las Vegas, Kansas City and Cleveland/Canton, Ohio, are vying to land the NFL draft in two years.

Nashville was officially awarded next year’s draft by the league on Wednesday. Denver was one of the five finalists entering the meetings but only made a bid for the 2019 draft.

The @NFL Draft is officially coming to Nashville in 2019! pic.twitter.com/I5LC7ziJ7g — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 23, 2018

Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s senior vice president of events, said an announcement could come at the fall meetings in October at the earliest.

“Las Vegas clearly has a strong bid, a lot of excitement in that market that is peaking as the Raiders look to return,” O’Reilly said. “I know (there’s) a real interest in hosting the 2020 draft. So we’ll spend time with them on what’s the best way to bring the draft to life in Las Vegas because there are obviously so many venues and opportunities there.”

Las Vegas’ biggest threat could be the combined bid from Cleveland and the NFL

Raiders president Marc Badain said last week he and his team presented the NFL many locations of where the draft could be held in Las Vegas.

The Cowboys had the 2018 draft inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where a record-breaking 100,000 fans attended the draft experience on opening night for the first round.

The Raiders’ new Las Vegas stadium isn’t expected to open until the summer of 2020. The NFL draft is usually held in April or May.

“It would be wonderful to reward the city an event of that size,” Badain said last week. “We’ve seen hundreds of thousands of people attend in New York, Chicago, Philly and Dallas. I think this would be a great place to have it. You’ll have fans from all 32 teams in town for it. I think you can do a lot of things around it.”

Last year’s draft in Philadelphia drew 250,000 fans and 1,800 media members to the three-day event and generated an estimated economic impact of $95 million.

New York City hosted the draft from 1965 to 2014. The league then began rotating its location, holding it in Chicago in 2015 and 2016.

On Wednesday, the NFL owners voted unanimously to have Super Bowl LVII (2023) in Arizona and Super Bowl LVIII in New Orleans.

