6 QBs taken in Review-Journal’s latest NFL first-round mock draft

Here’s Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano’s second mock draft with the NFL draft only a few days away. The first round opens Thursday.
1. Browns: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
— Some draft experts consider Allen the next Cam Newton. Others see JaMarcus Russell. The Browns don’t play it safe and bank on Allen’s upside.
2. Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
— For a second, it seemed the Giants were ready to rebuild. Odell Beckham isn’t going anywhere as the Giants add the best prospect in the draft to give New York a dynamic offense in 2018.
3. Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
— High-fives all around in the Jets’ draft war room if Darnold is available at No. 3.
4. Browns: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State
— Cleveland doesn’t get its dream scenario of Barkley plus a QB. But they still get the best defensive prospect in the draft to pair with Myles Garrett.
5. Broncos: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
— Denver gave Case Keenum a ton of cash to be the starting signal-caller but John Elway can’t pass on a talented QB like Rosen.
6. Colts: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
— The Colts have made it clear that Andrew Luck is still their top priority. They need to keep him healthy and Nelson helps with that.
7. Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State
— Tampa Bay gets a much-needed enforcer in the secondary.
8. Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
— The Bears play in a division with Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford. Depth at corner is a must.
9. 49ers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
— The Niners could be parting ways with Reuben Foster soon. They fill that void here.
10. Raiders: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
— It took the Raiders until Nov. 26 to record their first interception last season. Fitzpatrick is a ball hawk.
11. Dolphins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
— Mayfield takes his talents to South Beach. He’ll give that franchise a jolt.
12. Bills: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
— Buffalo misses out on the top QBs, but gets a speedy playmaker on defense.
13. Redskins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington
— Washington struggled against the run in 2017. Vea helps with that issue.
14. Packers: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
— Davenport has plenty of upside to be an enforcer for years.
15. Cardinals: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
— Larry Fitzgerald can’t keep carrying the offense. Ridley contributes right away.
16. Ravens: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
— The Ravens add the best offensive tackle in the draft to protect Joe Flacco.
17. Chargers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
— Los Angeles adds to its strong defense.
18. Seahawks: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
— Seattle gets help at corner after Richard Sherman’s departure.
19. Cowboys: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
— Allen Hurns and Cole Beasley won’t get it done as the top two wideouts. Moore can fill Dez Bryant’s void.
20. Lions: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
—Defensive guru Matt Patricia selects a talented edge rusher to groom.
21. Bengals: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
— The Las Vegan will provide holes for the rushing attack.
22. Bills: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
— Buffalo takes a chance on a dynamic playmaker.
23. Patriots: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
— Miller fills the void left by Nate Solder.
24. Panthers: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
— Carolina gets a rugged run stopper.
25. Titans: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
— Marcus Mariota loves throwing to tight ends.
26. Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
— With Dontari Poe and Adrian Clayborn gone, Atlanta needs help on the interior.
27. Saints: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
— Sean Payton loves adding versatile playmakers.
28. Steelers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
— The Steelers address their need at linebacker.
29. Jaguars: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
— Blake Bortles gets an extension and a new TE to throw to.
30. Vikings: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia
— Minnesota gets depth at offensive line.
31. Patriots: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
— Bill Belichick gets another QB to develop.
32. Eagles: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
— The defending champions add a talented cornerback to their stout defense.
