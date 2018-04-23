6 QBs taken in Review-Journal’s latest NFL first-round mock draft

Here’s Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano’s second mock draft with the NFL draft only a few days away. The first round opens Thursday.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa. Four quarterbacks are certain to go in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

North Squad quarterback Josh Allen of Wyoming (17) throws a pass during the North's team college football practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, in Los Angeles in 2017. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws in the first half during an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) catches for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against Central Michigan during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, in Boise, Idaho. Four quarterbacks are certain to go in the first round of the NFL draft. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

Here’s Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano’s second mock draft with the NFL draft only a few days away. The first round opens Thursday.

1. Browns: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

— Some draft experts consider Allen the next Cam Newton. Others see JaMarcus Russell. The Browns don’t play it safe and bank on Allen’s upside.

2. Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

— For a second, it seemed the Giants were ready to rebuild. Odell Beckham isn’t going anywhere as the Giants add the best prospect in the draft to give New York a dynamic offense in 2018.

3. Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

— High-fives all around in the Jets’ draft war room if Darnold is available at No. 3.

4. Browns: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

— Cleveland doesn’t get its dream scenario of Barkley plus a QB. But they still get the best defensive prospect in the draft to pair with Myles Garrett.

5. Broncos: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

— Denver gave Case Keenum a ton of cash to be the starting signal-caller but John Elway can’t pass on a talented QB like Rosen.

6. Colts: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

— The Colts have made it clear that Andrew Luck is still their top priority. They need to keep him healthy and Nelson helps with that.

7. Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

— Tampa Bay gets a much-needed enforcer in the secondary.

8. Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

— The Bears play in a division with Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford. Depth at corner is a must.

9. 49ers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

— The Niners could be parting ways with Reuben Foster soon. They fill that void here.

10. Raiders: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

— It took the Raiders until Nov. 26 to record their first interception last season. Fitzpatrick is a ball hawk.

11. Dolphins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

— Mayfield takes his talents to South Beach. He’ll give that franchise a jolt.

12. Bills: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

— Buffalo misses out on the top QBs, but gets a speedy playmaker on defense.

13. Redskins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

— Washington struggled against the run in 2017. Vea helps with that issue.

14. Packers: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

— Davenport has plenty of upside to be an enforcer for years.

15. Cardinals: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

— Larry Fitzgerald can’t keep carrying the offense. Ridley contributes right away.

16. Ravens: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

— The Ravens add the best offensive tackle in the draft to protect Joe Flacco.

17. Chargers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

— Los Angeles adds to its strong defense.

18. Seahawks: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

— Seattle gets help at corner after Richard Sherman’s departure.

19. Cowboys: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

— Allen Hurns and Cole Beasley won’t get it done as the top two wideouts. Moore can fill Dez Bryant’s void.

20. Lions: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

—Defensive guru Matt Patricia selects a talented edge rusher to groom.

21. Bengals: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

— The Las Vegan will provide holes for the rushing attack.

22. Bills: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

— Buffalo takes a chance on a dynamic playmaker.

23. Patriots: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

— Miller fills the void left by Nate Solder.

24. Panthers: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

— Carolina gets a rugged run stopper.

25. Titans: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

— Marcus Mariota loves throwing to tight ends.

26. Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

— With Dontari Poe and Adrian Clayborn gone, Atlanta needs help on the interior.

27. Saints: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

— Sean Payton loves adding versatile playmakers.

28. Steelers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

— The Steelers address their need at linebacker.

29. Jaguars: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

— Blake Bortles gets an extension and a new TE to throw to.

30. Vikings: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

— Minnesota gets depth at offensive line.

31. Patriots: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

— Bill Belichick gets another QB to develop.

32. Eagles: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

— The defending champions add a talented cornerback to their stout defense.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.