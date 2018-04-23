NFL

6 QBs taken in Review-Journal’s latest NFL first-round mock draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2018 - 3:24 pm
 

Here’s Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano’s second mock draft with the NFL draft only a few days away. The first round opens Thursday.

1. Browns: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

— Some draft experts consider Allen the next Cam Newton. Others see JaMarcus Russell. The Browns don’t play it safe and bank on Allen’s upside.

2. Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

— For a second, it seemed the Giants were ready to rebuild. Odell Beckham isn’t going anywhere as the Giants add the best prospect in the draft to give New York a dynamic offense in 2018.

3. Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

— High-fives all around in the Jets’ draft war room if Darnold is available at No. 3.

4. Browns: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

— Cleveland doesn’t get its dream scenario of Barkley plus a QB. But they still get the best defensive prospect in the draft to pair with Myles Garrett.

5. Broncos: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

— Denver gave Case Keenum a ton of cash to be the starting signal-caller but John Elway can’t pass on a talented QB like Rosen.

6. Colts: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

— The Colts have made it clear that Andrew Luck is still their top priority. They need to keep him healthy and Nelson helps with that.

7. Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

— Tampa Bay gets a much-needed enforcer in the secondary.

8. Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

— The Bears play in a division with Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford. Depth at corner is a must.

9. 49ers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

— The Niners could be parting ways with Reuben Foster soon. They fill that void here.

10. Raiders: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

— It took the Raiders until Nov. 26 to record their first interception last season. Fitzpatrick is a ball hawk.

11. Dolphins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

— Mayfield takes his talents to South Beach. He’ll give that franchise a jolt.

12. Bills: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

— Buffalo misses out on the top QBs, but gets a speedy playmaker on defense.

13. Redskins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

— Washington struggled against the run in 2017. Vea helps with that issue.

14. Packers: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

— Davenport has plenty of upside to be an enforcer for years.

15. Cardinals: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

— Larry Fitzgerald can’t keep carrying the offense. Ridley contributes right away.

16. Ravens: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

— The Ravens add the best offensive tackle in the draft to protect Joe Flacco.

17. Chargers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

— Los Angeles adds to its strong defense.

18. Seahawks: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

— Seattle gets help at corner after Richard Sherman’s departure.

19. Cowboys: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

— Allen Hurns and Cole Beasley won’t get it done as the top two wideouts. Moore can fill Dez Bryant’s void.

20. Lions: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

—Defensive guru Matt Patricia selects a talented edge rusher to groom.

21. Bengals: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

— The Las Vegan will provide holes for the rushing attack.

22. Bills: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

— Buffalo takes a chance on a dynamic playmaker.

23. Patriots: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

— Miller fills the void left by Nate Solder.

24. Panthers: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

— Carolina gets a rugged run stopper.

25. Titans: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

— Marcus Mariota loves throwing to tight ends.

26. Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

— With Dontari Poe and Adrian Clayborn gone, Atlanta needs help on the interior.

27. Saints: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

— Sean Payton loves adding versatile playmakers.

28. Steelers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

— The Steelers address their need at linebacker.

29. Jaguars: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

— Blake Bortles gets an extension and a new TE to throw to.

30. Vikings: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

— Minnesota gets depth at offensive line.

31. Patriots: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

— Bill Belichick gets another QB to develop.

32. Eagles: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

— The defending champions add a talented cornerback to their stout defense.

