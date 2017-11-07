Another hearing for Ezekiel Elliot’s 6-game suspension set for Thursday

A federal appeals court has set a Thursday hearing as attorneys for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott seek a longer-lasting injunction to stop his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey, rear, attempts the stop in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued an emergency stay of the NFL’s punishment, the third legal reprieve for Elliott. It cleared last year’s league rushing leader to play in Sunday’s game against Kansas City. Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown in the Cowboy’s 28-17 win over the Chiefs.

It is possible, if not likely, that the three-judge panel in New York will rule as early as Thursday, after oral arguments, on whether Elliott can play Sunday at Atlanta.

None of the judges assigned to Elliott’s case presided over the NFL’s winning appeal in Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s four-game suspension in the Deflategate case.

Elliott’s suspension has been weaving through the courts since he was ordered in August to serve the ban for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.