Brady, Patriots return to Super Bowl with win over Jaguars

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson (39) and linebacker Paul Posluszny (51) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Chris Hogan, right, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, embraces quarterback Tom Brady after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 24-20. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church (42) as he breaks up a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) runs against New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday.

Brady, wearing a black bandage on his right hand, showed no signs of being hampered. And, with the game — and possibly the season — on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.

Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots (15-3), who’ll play the winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

The Jaguars (12-7) led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold against the defending champions.