NFL

Brett Favre says he might have had “thousands” of concussions

The Associated Press
April 12, 2018 - 3:01 pm
 

Brett Favre says he might have had “thousands” of concussions during his Hall of Fame career.

The three-time NFL MVP who played from 1992-2010 and was known for his aggressive approach to football said Thursday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today” that he is experiencing short-term memory issues.

Favre, 48, has become an advocate for concussion research and said he had three or four known concussions during his lengthy career.

“But as we’re learning about concussions,” he told Kelly, “there’s a term we use in football and maybe other sports, that I got ‘dinged.’

“If that’s a concussion, then I’ve had hundreds, probably thousands, throughout my career, which is frightening.”

Favre added that he worries about developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) as he ages.

ad-high_impact_4
More in NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
NFL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like