NFL

Chargers coach to get college degree, 26 years later, at UNLV

By Greg Beacham The Associated Press
May 11, 2018 - 7:03 pm
 

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Anthony Lynn left Texas Tech in 1992 for a life in the NFL, he was only six class hours shy of earning his degree.

Although he won two Super Bowl rings as a running back before beginning a coaching career that eventually put him in charge of the Los Angeles Chargers last season, Lynn never forgot about missing his college graduation.

On Saturday, the Chargers’ 49-year-old head coach will take that long-delayed walk to get his diploma when he receives his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies at UNLV.

“Football has always been my No. 1 priority, and sometimes that’s good, sometimes that’s bad,” the Chargers’ head coach said Friday after running a workout with their rookies and undrafted free agents. “But I chose football over education. I thought, at some point, ‘No more excuses. Just go back and get it done.’ ”

Lots of studying

While he led the Chargers to a 9-7 record last season, Lynn was also hitting the books. He spent the past 18 months completing his coursework while simultaneously navigating his first head coaching job.

Lynn didn’t say much about his studies to his Chargers assistants or players, but he strategized like any good coach to manage his workload. With the help of a counselor, Lynn used a five-week down period in last summer’s schedule to line up his daily educational goals and deadlines for the following year.

“It requires you to be a master planner,” Lynn said with a grin.

He recently completed his 30-page capstone research project about the challenges and pitfalls facing athletes as they make the transition into post-competitive life. After starting out with the goal of learning more about the mental health of athletes with head injuries, Lynn eventually took 30 hours of online classes in subjects such as sociology, public health and psychology.

“Mental health is broader than what I thought,” Lynn said. “Things like identity crisis. Things like boredom with athletes post-career, and how that can lead to other sicknesses that are sometimes fatal. So that’s probably the biggest thing I learned.”

Inspired to finish

The seeds of Lynn’s return were planted in 2014 while he was on Rex Ryan’s staff with the New York Jets. Dave Szott, Lynn’s good friend and a former Jets lineman who became a coach and executive with the club, finished his degree 15 years after leaving Penn State with the encouragement of his own wife, Andrea.

“I remember she looked at me and said, ‘Coach, you should do the same,’” Lynn recalled. “‘There’s no reason why you shouldn’t do that, no excuses.’ And that just gave me a little push and inspired me to go back, or at least investigate it.”

Lynn put it off for a couple of years while he moved with Ryan to Buffalo and attempted to land his own head coaching job. He eventually connected with an educational firm that has expertise in such endeavors, and he committed to his studies in earnest in 2017.

“I said, ‘You know what? It’s now or never,’” Lynn recalled with a smile. “And then I become a head coach.”

But with the Chargers’ encouragement, Lynn decided to continue his educational pursuits. He did most of his coursework remotely, but also went to UNLV recently for face-to-face discussions with his professors.

Lynn also was motivated by his highly educated children. His daughter, Danielle, is receiving her master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Texas next week. His son, D’Anton, a former Penn State defensive back, will miss the graduation ceremony at UNLV because he’ll be at work with the Houston Texans in his new job as an assistant coach.

“They were happy,” Lynn said. “I’m not the butt of the jokes anymore when I go to one of their graduations. They would always say stuff like, ‘That’s why you didn’t graduate.’ I’d talk about how hard I work. ‘That’s why you didn’t graduate.’”

Friends, family to attend

Lynn wasn’t planning to participate in UNLV’s graduation ceremony until he realized what it could mean to other athletes, coaches and professionals facing similar educational challenges.

His mother and daughter will be in attendance in Las Vegas along with Chargers owner Dean Spanos and his wife, Susie.

“I decided to walk, because if it could inspire one person, then it’s worth it,” Lynn said. “Dave Szott inspired me. Maybe if I inspire one, then it’s worth it.”

ad-high_impact_4
News
Foundation Provides Full Rides for Clark County Students
Somewhere along the banks of the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky, a group of students from Sin City are pursuing a higher education. Feature on the 38 Clark County students that the Rogers Foundation has given full rides to for Kentucky Wesleyan College. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flames engulf house in Henderson
Clark County firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning in Henderson. The house, located near Volunteer Boulevard and Executive Airport Drive, was fully engulfed in flames about 2 a.m. Shifting winds sent massive plumes of smoke across the southern Las Vegas Valley sky. As of 3 a.m. , the cause of the fire was not known and no injuries were reported.
Harvey Weinstein’s Estranged Wife Speaks Out for First Time
Harvey Weinstein’s Estranged Wife Speaks Out for First Time Georgina Chapman was profiled for 'Vogue’s' June issue, speaking on her estranged husband for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault in October. Georgina Chapman, to Vogue Georgina Chapman, to Vogue Chapman, who has two children with Weinstein, also said she has been seeing a therapist and that has helped her move forward. Georgina Chapman, to Vogue Georgina Chapman, to Vogue Read the full profile on Chapman in Vogue’s June issue or online at Vogue.com.
Westcare Clinic Crucial to Las Vegan's Addiction Recovery
Christian Hunt, 21, was sent to Westcare in September after he ended up on drugs and in the hospital. If it weren't for the nonprofit's Community Triage Center, Hunt said he would still be using drugs. Instead, he's been sober for six months, and stopped using methamphetamines seven months ago.
Bark-Andre Furry the dog is a Vegas Golden Knights hockey fan
The furriest fan of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights is growing into a social media sensation. Bark-Andre Furry the Jack Russell terrier has thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect Sought In Robbery Attempt
Attorney Gloria Allred on case against Benjamin Sparks
Attorney Gloria Allred is representing the victim in a "sex slave" case against GOP political consultant Benjamin Sparks.
2018 Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards winners
Some winners of the 2018 Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards receive their awards.
Weather Balloon Collects Key Data
Meteorologist Chelsea Kryston discusses the Las Vegas National Weather Service's balloon carrying a radiosonde that collects temperature, humidity and pressure readings.
'Avengers: Infinity War' to Cross $1 Billion Mark
'Avengers: Infinity War' to Cross $1 Billion Mark And it will have done so faster than any other film in history. The Anthony and Joe Russo directed film has only been in theaters for eight days since its Apr. 27 release, and it’s already raked in $905.1 million at the worldwide box office, including $338.4 million in North America. It will reach the milestone faster than ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ which took 12 days to cross over the $1 billion threshold. ‘Infinity War’ is the 34th film to cross $1 billion at the global box office, not accounting for inflation.
Henderson Residents Fighting Their HOA
Sun City Anthem residents Tim Stebbins and Bob Frank were arrested by the Henderson Police Department for filing a false report of a crime after they claimed their HOA was hiding surplus assessments in a secret slush fund. Nearly a decade later, Frank is still trying to clear his name. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Professor Retiring After 50 Years
Professor Bernard Malamud reflects on his 50 years teaching economics at UNLV and what it's been like watching to school and the city grow.
Donald Trump recognizes Jon Ponder of Hope for Prisoners
Former bank robber Jon Ponder, now CEO of Hope for Prisoners, is recognized by President Donald Trump at the White House Rose Garden. Debra J. Saunders/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Motorcyclist suffers severe head injury
A crash early Friday morning has left a motorcyclist hospitalized with a serious head injury, according to Las Vegas police. The crash occurred in the southwest valley at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, and was reported around 1:30 a.m. Police are investigating and one lane of the eastbound 215 offramp has been shut down.
Woman stabbed in the stomach
Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a woman in the stomach during a street robbery Friday morning in the central valley. The 37-year-old woman walked into the 7-Eleven at 531 E. Sahara Ave., around 1:30 a.m. with a wound to her abdomen, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive her wound. The stabber remains at-large.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Eighteen House members sent a letter to the Nobel Committee in Norway, recommending President Donald Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. The letter was signed by Rep. Luke Messer and other GOP members, according to the New York Post. Letter to Nobel Committee This week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Trump deserved the nomination, as well, for his efforts to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons. Trump is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un soon.
Bodycam video: Las Vegas police breach gunman’s door during Oct. 1 shooting
Las Vegas police released body camera footage that depicts the moment officers breached Oct. 1 gunman Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite.
McCaw School of Mines welcomes its 100,000th visitor
The McCaw School of Mines simulated underground mine attraction has been welcoming field trips and other visitors since 1996. On April 30, they welcomed the 100,000th visitor. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Academy learns to Stop the Bleed
Teachers, faculty and staff at Las Vegas Academy and other schools in the Clark County School District are undergoing "Stop the Bleed" training. Participants learn to apply a tourniquet, pack a wound and apply pressure to stop bleeding. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sheriff Lombardo on Release of Las Vegas Shooting Records
LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on the department's plan to release video and audio records from the Oct. 1 shooting. The Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations first requested the records in question days after the Oct. 1 shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead. But the department denied the request, and a lengthy court battle ensued. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Weather is factor in deadly rollover
An early Tuesday morning rollover accident in North Las Vegas left a 48-year-old man dead. A Chevrolet pickup was heading west on the 215 Beltway when it left the highway and crashed near Losee Road. A Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman said weather might have played a role in the crash. The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
Driver stopped on US 95
A worker with the Freeway Service Patrol was able to stop an impaired driver on U.S. Highway 95 near the Cheyenne Avenue exit on Thursday, April 12, 2018. (Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans Turn Out For Golden Knights Practice
Golden Knights fans turned out in droves after the team shutout the San Jose in their first matchup of the playoffs. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal @MadelynGReese)
Eva White, CCSD superintendent candidate
Eva White, Clark County School District superintendent candidate
Jesus Jara, CCSD superintendent candidate
Jesus Jara, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
Shonda Huery Hardman, CCSD superintendent candidate
Shonda Huery Hardman, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
Mike Barton, CCSD superintendent candidate
Mike Barton, CCSD superintendent candidate
A hot air balloon event for a 4-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy.
Local American Family Insurance agents are holding a fundraiser Saturday for a four-year-old girl named Lexi who has cerebral palsy. With the surgery, Lexi could walk for the first time. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Don Haddad, CCSD superintendent candidate
Don Haddad, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
Jesse Welsh, CCSD superintendent candidate
Jesse Welsh, Clark County School District superintendent candidate.
More in NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
NFL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like