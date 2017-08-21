Deadline for NFL bars listings is Aug. 24

The Review-Journal will feature its annual listing of NFL bars in Las Vegas in the Sept. 7 special section in print editions.

The Review-Journal will feature its annual listing of NFL bars in Las Vegas in the Sept. 7 NFL special section in our print editions.

In case you’re new to this, at the start of the NFL season we provide a list of every official NFL team bar that alerts us with which ones they are affiliated.

We need all new and updated bars to send their establishment’s information to Sports Web Producer Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com by Friday. Information needed is bar name, address, phone number, website or Facebook page and NFL team.

We will debut the updated listings a day earlier at reviewjournal.com/nflbars, where you can still see last year’s bar affiliations.

Check out our current list of NFL bars here.

— Bill Bradley, Review-Journal Sports Editor

