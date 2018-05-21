ESPN Deportes to broadcast 2019 Super Bowl in Spanish

The NFL and CBS, which has English rights to the telecast on Feb. 3, 2019, reached agreement Monday with ESPN Deportes.

In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers huddle during the first half of an NFL football game, in Atlanta. Atlanta’s new $1.5 billion stadium is about to be on perhaps its largest national stage for the Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, College Football Playoff title game, fans say the glitzy facility is living up to the hype despite a series of construction setbacks that delayed its opening. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

NEW YORK — Next season’s Super Bowl from Atlanta will be televised in Spanish by ESPN Deportes.

The NFL and CBS, which has English rights to the telecast on Feb. 3, 2019, reached agreement Monday with ESPN Deportes. That channel televised Super Bowl 50.

ESPN Deportes also presents weekly “Monday Night Football” games in Spanish throughout the NFL regular season, and televises a wild-card playoff game.

“The NFL’s Hispanic fan base is fast-growing and passionate,” says Amanda Herald, the NFL’s vice president, media strategy and business development. “We’re excited to have ESPN Deportes on board again to televise the League’s biggest event and deliver the game to millions of Spanish speaking fans.”