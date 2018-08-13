Ex-girlfriend sues Bills’ LeSean McCoy following home invasion

LeSean McCoy’s ex-girlfriend is suing the Buffalo Bills running back for failing to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen during a home invasion last month.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy works out prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Delicia Cordon also alleges in a lawsuit filed in Fulton County, Georgia on Friday that McCoy would “often brutally beat his dog,” and would also “aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son.”

Without blaming McCoy for playing a role in the home invasion, Cordon accuses him of breaching his duty to protect her because he owned the home. She also says McCoy “permitted a hazardous condition to exist” by installing a new security system and cameras and denying her access to arm the system.

Details of the lawsuit were first reported by WKBW-TV in Buffalo.

In the lawsuit, Delicia Cordon claims she is the victim of multiple crimes and has suffered significant damages. https://t.co/rAJBJIHMLK — 7 Eyewitness News (@WKBW) August 13, 2018

A phone and email message left with McCoy’s lawyer, Don Samuel, was not immediately returned.

Cordon’s face was bloodied during a home invasion in the early hours of July 10.

Police in Milton, Georgia, are still investigating and have not identified a suspect.