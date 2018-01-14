How a Case Keenum-Blake Bortles Super Bowl could happen

Here’s how the improbable Super Bowl between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum and Jacksonville Jaguars QB Blake Bortles could come to fruition.

Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles throws a pass in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass in front of Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Ramon Humber, left, in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) rushes for yardage past Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) and free safety Jordan Poyer (21) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) warms up before the start of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville, Fla. Blake Bortles’ first postseason victory came with a hefty dose of criticism, maybe even more than ever before. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback handled it as well as he did Buffalo’s pass rush. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Here’s a scenario that would have been hysterical five months ago but seems so real today.

It’s Super Bowl LII Media Day in Minneapolis, and reporters from around the world are forming the biggest scrum in the room around this NFC quarterback.

No, it’s not the Saints’ Drew Brees talking about returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years. Neither is it the Falcons’ Matt Ryan boasting about achieving the team’s goal of returning to the Super Bowl a year after losing it.

It’s the host city’s quarterback, Case Keenum, of the Minnesota Vikings. The undrafted Keenum, who was cut by the Texans three times, has the biggest spotlight during Media Day. Imagine that.

On the opposite side of the room, this AFC quarterback is comparing himself to NBA star LeBron James. Automatically you think the Patriots’ Tom Brady. Nope, guess again.

It’s the Jaguars’ Blake Bortles, who made a James comparison this past week to downplay his critics.

Football fans, are you ready for an afterthought game-manager in purple to face an often bashed-on quarterback in teal in the biggest game of the season?

Accept it because Keenum versus Bortles in the Super Bowl next month could happen. Keenum and the Vikings host the Saints on Sunday, and Bortles and the Jaguars play at the Steelers.

Here’s how the improbable Super Bowl between Keenum and Bortles could come to fruition.

Keenum’s path to the Super Bowl

There are a lot of similarities between Keenum and Brees, and not just their lack of height and Texas roots.

Keenum was this year’s breakout star because he extended drives with his mobility and confidence to throw the ball up the field, similar to what Brees has done for the Saints for the past decade.

The @Vikings had the NFL’s #1 scoring defense and #10 scoring offense this season In the Super Bowl era, there have been 26 previous teams to have the #1 scoring defense, as well as a top 10 offense for that season Over half of those teams made the Super Bowl (14 of 26, 53.8%) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 10, 2018

But Keenum and Brees are different when it comes to playoff experience, which is why many pundits are picking the Saints to upset the Vikings. Brees will be playing in his 13th playoff game, and Keenum will be making his postseason debut.

Throw backgrounds and accolades aside. Keenum played just as well or better than Brees this season. And if Keenum has the yips under the playoff spotlight, he still has the top-ranked Vikings defense to fall back on. He doesn’t need to be perfect.

Get by the Saints and the next round might be a littler easier. The Vikings would travel to Philadelphia to face unreliable quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Remove the game-manager label from Keenum. He can sling it and has a strong shot of leading the Vikings to a Super Bowl in their stadium.

Bortles’ path to the Super Bowl

Making the case for Bortles in the big game isn’t as easy, but let’s give it a shot.

Throwing for 87 passing yards on 23 attempts as Bortles did against the Bills in the wild-card round won’t cut it against the Steelers.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles is the NFL’s highest-rated passer (147.3) on play action passes since Week 13 However, Bortles’ 68.3 passer rating on non-play action passes ranks 26th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks over the same span Per @PFF #Jaguars — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 11, 2018

Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, has shown flashes of being a solid passer. But in the past two weeks, he went back to his poor mechanics by rushing off-the-mark throws.

For the Jaguars to get the upset Sunday, they’ll need rookie running back Leonard Fournette to have a monster game. That seems possible with linebacker Ryan Shazier out for the Steelers.

Bortles excels in play-action passes and could find holes in the Steelers’ shaky secondary. But if the running game isn’t going and Bortles has to drop back, he shouldn’t panic. He needs to remember he has arguably the most talented defense in football.

The Jaguars’ defense will need to hold the Steelers to fewer than 20 points to have a shot. The Steelers managed nine against Jacksonville on Oct. 8 in a 30-9 loss.

If the Jaguars pull the upset, they will play at defending Super Bowl champion New England in the AFC title game. The Jaguars would need a miracle to defeat the Patriots. But stranger things have happened. Remember Mark Sanchez and the Jets upsetting the 14-2 Patriots in Foxborough in 2010?

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.