How to watch Dolphins-Ravens ‘TNF” on TV in Las Vegas tonight

Week 8 of the regular season kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Ravens (3-4) enter the matchup on a two-game losing streak after taking losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in the last two weeks. The Dolphins (4-2) enter the game on a three-game winning streak.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Dolphins at Ravens

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT

TV: KLAS/CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8), NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Online: Amazon Prime video (subscription required)

Line: Ravens -3