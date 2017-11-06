How to watch Lions vs. Packers ‘MNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

Week 9 of the NFL regular season wraps up tonight with the Detroit Lions visiting the Green Bay Packers for “Monday Night Football.”

In this Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gets set to run a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game in Detroit. NFC North rivals looking for fixes on offense face off on Monday night when the Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Both sides enter the matchup on a losing streak. The Lions (3-4) have taken three losses to the Panthers (27-24), Saints (52-38) and Steelers (20-17) in their last three games. Green Bay (4-3) has fallen to the Vikings (23-10) and Saints (26-17) in the last two weeks.

Here’s how you can watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Lions at Packers

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN.com (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Lions -2½; total 43