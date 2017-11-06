How to watch Lions vs. Packers ‘MNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

Week 9 of the NFL regular season wraps up tonight with the Detroit Lions visiting the Green Bay Packers for “Monday Night Football.”
Both sides enter the matchup on a losing streak. The Lions (3-4) have taken three losses to the Panthers (27-24), Saints (52-38) and Steelers (20-17) in their last three games. Green Bay (4-3) has fallen to the Vikings (23-10) and Saints (26-17) in the last two weeks.
Here’s how you can watch on television in Las Vegas:
Who: Lions at Packers
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Time: 5:30 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN.com (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: Lions -2½; total 43