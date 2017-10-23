How to watch Redskins-Eagles ‘MNF’ on TV in Las Vegas tonight

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Redskins Monday for Week 7 of “Monday Night Football.”
The Eagles (5-1) enter the game on a four-game winning streak with their lone loss coming in Week 2 against the Chiefs.
Washington (3-2) enters the game off a Week 6 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:
Who: Redskins at Eagles
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable subscription required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: Eagles -4½