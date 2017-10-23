ad-fullscreen
NFL

How to watch Redskins-Eagles ‘MNF’ on TV in Las Vegas tonight

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2017 - 11:27 am
 

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Redskins Monday for Week 7 of “Monday Night Football.”

The Eagles (5-1) enter the game on a four-game winning streak with their lone loss coming in Week 2 against the Chiefs.

Washington (3-2) enters the game off a Week 6 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Redskins at Eagles

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable subscription required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Eagles -4½

