How to watch Texans-Ravens ‘MNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

Week 12 of the NFL regular season wraps up tonight with the Houston Texans visiting the Baltimore Ravens for “Monday Night Football.”
The Texans (4-6) enter the game off a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, which snapped the team’s three-game losing streak. The Ravens (5-5) enter the matchup off a 23-0 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:
Who: Texans at Ravens
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Time: 5:30 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: Ravens -7; Total 38