NFL

How to watch Texans-Ravens ‘MNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2017 - 12:55 pm
 

Week 12 of the NFL regular season wraps up tonight with the Houston Texans visiting the Baltimore Ravens for “Monday Night Football.”

The Texans (4-6) enter the game off a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, which snapped the team’s three-game losing streak. The Ravens (5-5) enter the matchup off a 23-0 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Texans at Ravens

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Ravens -7; Total 38

