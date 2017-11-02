ad-fullscreen
NFL

How to watch the Bills-Jets ‘TNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2017 - 3:17 pm
 

The Buffalo Bills meet the New York Jets in New Jersey for Week 9 of “Thursday Night Football.”

Buffalo enters Week 9 on a two-game winning streak with wins over the Buccaneers (27-30) and Raiders (34-14). The Jets enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak with losses to the Patriots (24-17), Dolphins (31-28) and Falcons (25-20).

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Bills at Jets

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT

TV: NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Line: Bills -3

