How to watch the Bills-Jets ‘TNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

The Buffalo Bills meet the New York Jets in New Jersey for Week 9 of “Thursday Night Football.”

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Buffalo enters Week 9 on a two-game winning streak with wins over the Buccaneers (27-30) and Raiders (34-14). The Jets enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak with losses to the Patriots (24-17), Dolphins (31-28) and Falcons (25-20).

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Bills at Jets

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT

TV: NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Line: Bills -3