How to watch the Bills-Jets ‘TNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

The Buffalo Bills meet the New York Jets in New Jersey for Week 9 of “Thursday Night Football.”
Buffalo enters Week 9 on a two-game winning streak with wins over the Buccaneers (27-30) and Raiders (34-14). The Jets enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak with losses to the Patriots (24-17), Dolphins (31-28) and Falcons (25-20).
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:
Who: Bills at Jets
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT
TV: NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)
Line: Bills -3