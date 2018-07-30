Jets sign Sam Darnold to 4-year, $30.25M deal, ending holdout

The New York Jets inked the rookie quarterback to a four-year, $30.25 million deal Monday, ending the contract holdout of the NFL’s No. 3 overall draft pick.

Teammates clap as Sam Darnold (14) arrives for NFL football training camp practice in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, July 30, 2018. The Jets signed Darnold to a four-year, $30.25 million deal, ending the rookie quarterback's contract holdout. AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets' quarterback Sam Darnold participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, left, greets quarterback Sam Darnold as he arrives at NFL football training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets' quarterback Sam Darnold participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets' quarterback Sam Darnold, right, greets quarterback Josh McCown during a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold is signed, sealed and back under center.

Darnold missed the first three days of training camp practice while his representatives and the team worked out the details.

There wouldn’t be a fourth straight absence.

Just a few minutes after the Jets announced the signing — which includes a signing bonus of about $20 million — on social media, Darnold made his way out to the practice field with his teammates greeting him with a “Rudy”-like slow-clap . A grinning Darnold made his way to the warmup line and got a pat on the shoulder from Josh McCown.

Darnold then jumped right into position drills, handing off to running backs and throwing a few short passes before participating in team drills. After a shaky start that included a handoff, an incompletion and an intercepted pass by Doug Middleton, Darnold bounced back in red-zone drills with short touchdown tosses to fellow rookie Chris Herndon and later to wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

“What’s up Jets fans?” Darnold said in a video posted by the team . “Man, it’s a pleasure to be signed now. I’m very excited. Very special moment. Let’s do it. Jet up!”

The 21-year-old quarterback is expected to compete with McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the Jets’ starting job. But he fell behind slightly with each passing day, and it began to look uncertain as to when an agreement between the sides would come together.

While the amount of Darnold’s contract was already clear under the NFL’s wage slotting system, the hang-up appeared to be over contract language.

One issue was offsets, which if included could provide a team with a measure of financial protection if it cuts a player during his rookie contract. The Jets have historically included offset language in their contracts. Not having offset language, a condition that Darnold’s representatives apparently sought, allows a player to receive his remaining salary from the team that cut him, as well as get paid by another team that signs him.

According to published reports, another issue was default language related to the guaranteed money. Some teams include stipulations that could void guarantees if a player is fined and/or suspended by the NFL for disciplinary reasons.

The Jets do not make details of contracts available. Pro Football Talk reported that Darnold’s contract includes offset language on future guarantees, but the Jets also agreed to pay the quarterback’s full $20 million signing bonus within the next 15 days and removed language in the deal voiding guarantees based on fines by the NFL.

The 39-year-old McCown is the incumbent and currently the favorite to be under center for New York at Detroit on Sept. 10 in the regular-season opener. He and Bridgewater took increased snaps in practices in Darnold’s absence, and coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that the Jets might need to bring in another passer to ease the workload on the veterans.

No need now.

Darnold will be able to do some catching up on the field and in the classroom, and will likely be ready to play in New York’s preseason opener against Atlanta on Aug. 10.