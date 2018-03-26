Michael Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly

Bennett made a brief court appearance Monday where the judge set his bond at $10,000 on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett appears in Harris County Civil Court in Houston on Monday, March 26, 2018. Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON — Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Michael Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year’s Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

Bennett was a spectator at the game at NRG Stadium in Houston in February 2017 when he tried to get onto the field immediately afterward to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time.

Prosecutors allege he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was a stadium employee.

The Eagles acquired Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade this offseason.