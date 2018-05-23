NFL awards 2023 Super Bowl to Arizona, 2024 to New Orleans

NFL owners voted unanimously on both sites Wednesday at the league’s annual spring meeting in Atlanta, which will host the 2019 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks compete during the first half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell kisses New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson on the forehead before announcing New Orleans has been selected to host the 2024 Super Bowl during the NFL owner's spring meeting Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, left, gestures beside Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey as they wait for NFL commissioner Roger Goodall to announce Phoenix has been awarded the 2023 Super Bowl during the NFL owner's spring meeting Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

This Sept. 25, 2006, file photo shows the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson uses a speaker phone to inform Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards other elected officials that New Orleans has been awarded the 2024 Super Bowl during the NFL owner's spring meeting Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — The Super Bowl is headed back to New Orleans for the 11th time and will make its fourth stop in Arizona.

NFL owners voted unanimously on both sites Wednesday at the league’s annual spring meeting in Atlanta, which will host the 2019 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The 2023 title game will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, while New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome will host in 2024.

Saints owner Gayle Benson, whose husband Tom Benson passed away in March, appreciated that the vote took only 60 seconds to complete. She attributed the quick tally to New Orleans’ unique culture.

“It’s different from any other city that we have around,” she said. “We just have so many things to offer — the food, the culture, the hotels. We’ve got it all. It should be (there) every year.”

Who's ready for Super Bowl LVIII in the Big Easy?! #NOLA pic.twitter.com/e6tcfhtFVG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 23, 2018

This will be eighth time the game is held at the 43-year-old Superdome, more than any other stadium. Its most recent Super Bowl was in 2013, which is remembered for the power going out during the second half , resulting in a 34-minute delay.

The retractable roof stadium in suburban Phoenix previously held the Super Bowl in 2008 and 2015 .

“We’re thrilled by the unanimous vote and we look forward to making this the most fan-friendly Super Bowl in the history of Super Bowls and bigger and better than any Super Bowl,” Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said.

It is great to live in State 48. AZ will be hosting Super Bowl LVII. MORE ➡️ https://t.co/ccuIfjdZVp pic.twitter.com/lyy8XVMzkK — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 23, 2018

Both teams have major stadium renovations planned. Benson said the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will soon begin an overhaul. Bidwill work has already begun on University of Phoenix Stadium.

“Yes, we’ve already completed a number of renovations, but $100 million worth of renovations will be done by the Super Bowl by 2023,” Bidwill told The Associated Press.

After this season’s game in Atlanta, the next three Super Bowls will be held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium (2020), Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (2021) and the new Hollywood Park stadium in Los Angeles (2022).