NFL players call for change in policing, justice system

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins says NFL players using their platform to discuss social injustice will encourage other athletes to get involved in issues affecting their communities.

Jenkins and other members of the Players Coalition spoke Friday during an event at Harvard Law School. The Players Coalition is a group of NFL athletes advocating for changes to further social and racial equality.

Jenkins said the Players Coalition was created to provide a “safe space” for athletes to take on issues they care about. He says it eventually will become normal to have players on every team who are “speaking up.”

The event comes on the heels of an NFL season marked by controversy over protests during the national anthem to draw attention to issues such as police brutality.