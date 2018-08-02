Patriots fan turns Tom Brady’s autograph into a tattoo

The New England Patriots star signed 19-year-old Megan Uhrynowski’s arm after a practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday night that she had attended with a friend.

In this Monday, July 30, 2018 photo provided by Megan Uhrynowski, New England Patriots Megan Uhrynowski, 19, of Stratford, Conn., displays quarterback Tom Brady's autographs on her forearm after he signed it for her after NFL football practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Uhrynowski went to a tattoo parlor the following day and had the five-time Super Bowl champion's signature permanently etched on her arm. (Megan Uhrynowski via AP)

In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo, New England Patriots fan Megan Uhrynowski, 19, of Stratford, Conn., displays Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's autograph, top, and a tattoo of Brady's signature, bottom, on her forearm. Brady signed her arm the night before after NFL football practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Uhrynowski went to a tattoo parlor the following day and had the five-time Super Bowl champion's signature permanently etched on her arm. (Megan Uhrynowski via AP)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A young Connecticut woman didn’t want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady.

Uhrynowski, a college student, told WHDH-TV her friend had suggested she turn the autograph into a tattoo.

So she did.

Uhrynowski went to a tattoo parlor the following day and had the five-time Super Bowl champion’s signature permanently etched on her arm.

She said she was “freaking out” when Brady responded to her request to sign her arm during an autograph session with fans, adding: “It was probably like the coolest thing.”