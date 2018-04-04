Patriots’ Julian Edelman helps stop potential school shooting

Edelman notified his assistant who called police and they tracked down a 14-year-old boy in Michigan who admitted to posting the threat.

In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman waits for the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON — A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school.

The New York Times reports Edelman received a message from a concerned Instagram follower late last month who told him about the threat to “shoot up” a school in the comments section of his account.

Edelman notified his assistant, Shannen Moen, who called police and they tracked down a 14-year-old boy in Michigan who admitted to posting the threat about his middle school.

Police officials say the boy was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.

Edelman called the man who tipped him off “the real hero” and says he plans to send him a gift.