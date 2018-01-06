NFL

Patriots’ Tom Brady wins Review-Journal’s NFL MVP award

By Gilbert Manzano Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2018 - 3:23 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2018 - 5:26 pm

It’s time to say goodbye to the 2017 NFL regular season by handing out awards.

But before we get to the grand prize — the league’s MVP — let’s take a second to remember some of the wildest moments of the season. Here’s the Review-Journal’s version of “The Dundies.” Michael Scott would be proud of these winners:

Best mystery

Who stole JuJu Smith-Schuster’s bike? That was the biggest question heading into Week 9. After Antonio Brown promised Steelers tickets as a reward, the rookie wide receiver’s bike was immediately returned. That led to Smith-Schuster’s memorable “lock up his bike” touchdown dance against the Lions.

Best “we do what we want” moment

Ah, who can forget the now infamous folded index card game? Referees of the Cowboys-Raiders “Sunday Night Football” game last month couldn’t tell if Dak Prescott got the first down even after bringing out the chain gang. Referee Gene Steratore had the grand idea of putting an index card between the ball and the measurement. But wait, he decides to fold it. Brilliant! First down, Cowboys. The football world will never forget Steratore’s evil smirk after the madness. Jack Del Rio definitely won’t.

Best fail

Jameis Winston’s “Eat a W” pregame speech on Nov. 5 before the Buccaneers faced the Saints had everyone wondering if the third-year quarterback had gone mad for putting his fingers in his mouth. Winston didn’t find that “W” he was talking about until the final game of the season when the Bucs, ironically, defeated the Saints.

Best fight

A.J. Green versus Jalen Ramsey? Nope. The rift between Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick? Boring. Give me Marcus Peters against the penalty flag. The Chiefs cornerback showed the yellow flag who’s boss when he threw it into the crowd at MetLife Stadium. The best part was a shoeless Peters heading to the locker room despite not being ejected.

Best worst dressed

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton takes this award for the third straight year. The male romper and the Aladdin hat never caught on.

Now for the real awards …

MVP

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

At age 40, Brady led the league in passing yards with 4,577 and was third in touchdowns (32) and passer rating (102.8). Brady was a lock to win the MVP before two subpar performances to end the regular season allowed Todd Gurley to join the race. But the five-time Super Bowl champion didn’t need to be great against the Bills and Jets. He still led the Pats to the top seed in the AFC and had multiple game-winning drives despite not having Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan for most of the season. The TB12 method might be a sham, but middle-aged Brady is still the real deal.

Offensive Player of the Year

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

No one created more offense for his team than Gurley. The running back finished the season with an NFL-best 2,093 scrimmage yards, even though he sat out Week 17. He was second in the league in rushing yards (1,305) and scored 19 total touchdowns. Gurley’s production out of the backfield is a major reason many have the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Defensive Player of the Year

Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Campbell was the best player on the most talented defensive roster in football. Before he arrived from Arizona, the Jaguars lacked a leader and pass rush. His production in the trenches, which includes 14.5 sacks, benefited the entire “Sacksonville” defense.

Coach of the Year

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

I’ll keep this one short. McVay took the middle-school Rams offense that was averaging 14 points per game in 2016 with Jeff Fisher to the highest-scoring team in the league the following season. The man is a miracle worker and a blessing for quarterback Jared Goff.

Rookie of the Year

Offense: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Defense: Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints had one of the best draft classes for any team in a long time. Kamara and Lattimore did wonders for coach Sean Payton. Kamara’s versatility gave Drew Brees another weapon, and his speed meshed perfectly with the power of Mark Ingram. Lattimore played like a top-five cornerback and turned around a Saints defense that was horrendous the past few seasons.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

