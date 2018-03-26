Rams sign DT Ndamukong Suh to 1-year deal

Suh was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month after three seasons when he declined to restructure his contract.

This Dec. 31, 2017 photo shows Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year contract Monday, March 26, 2018. The star defensive tackle will play alongside All-Pro Aaron Donald on the Rams’ defensive line. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a one-year contract with Ndamukong Suh, adding the dominant tackle to their defensive front alongside All-Pro Aaron Donald.

The Rams announced the deal Monday.

Suh was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month after three seasons when he declined to restructure his contract. He attracted widespread interest before agreeing to join the defending NFC West champion Rams.

Suh was set to visit the Raiders last week, but later cancelled his trip.

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowl selection during his eight-year career with Detroit and Miami.

The Rams should have a fearsome front on defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme. Suh and Michael Brockers are expected to start alongside Donald, the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Los Angeles is working on a contract extension for Donald.