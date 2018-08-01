NFL

Review-Journal releases 2018 listings of NFL bars in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2018 - 12:41 pm
 

The Raiders are coming in two years but the Green Bay Packers might be the most popular team in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Packers are tied to six establishements — the most in the Valley — according to the latest tally in the Review-Journal’s annual listing of NFL-affiliated bars.

In contrast to a sports bar or sports book (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only the hometown team’s game is being aired while that team is playing.

Four bars apiece are affliated with Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears. Three bars are now known Raiders bars, a big jump from zero last season.

You can check out our full listing on our NFL bars page.

All bars in this listings have been confirmed with phone calls to the establishments.

If we’re missing a bar you frequent or own, please email us at sportsdesk@reviewjournal.com with the name of the bar and contact information. We’ll update the version in print and digital.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Vegas Nation: Olson believes Carr, QBs have developed "thick skin" under Gruden
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson explains how the Raiders quarterbacks have responded to Jon Gruden's tough coaching style.
Vegas Nation: Olson pleased with progress of rookie linemen Miller, Parker
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson describes what he has seen out of rookie offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker so far.
Raiders React To First Day Of Training Camp
Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and Kolton Miller react to the first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Martin calls Raiders O-Line "the best" he's ran behind
Raiders running back Doug Martin speaks no how different it is running behind his new offensive line in Oakland
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Raiders first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Miller on Penn, Jackson helping him out
Raiders rookie tackle Kolton Miller talks about the veterans he has leaned on during the offseason
Vegas Nation: Miller happy about weight gain
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller talks about his weight gain prior to training camp.
Vegas Nation: Carr says Kolton Miller is "ready"
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares his thoughts on Kolton Miller—compliments the rookie's physical progression during offseason.
Vegas Nation: Carr "confident" in executing Gruden's offense
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details what it's like learning Jon Gruden's offense.
Vegas Nation: Gruden believes "competition" makes for an exciting training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses his goals for training camp.
Vegas Nation: Jordy Nelson meets Gruden's expectations
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden indicates that Jordy Nelson continues to play like how he did in Green Bay prior to injury.
Vegas Nation: Gruden hopes Khalil Mack comes back to team soon
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden focuses on coaching current crop of players as he waits for the resolution of Khalil Mack's contract situation.
Vegas Nation: Gruden "pleased" with Kolton Miller's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden praises first round pick Kolton Miller from an "athletic" and "mental" standpoint following team's first training camp.
Vegas Nation: Gruden reflects on the team's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his overall thoughts on being back at training camp for the first time in 10 years.
Vegas Nation: Raiders ready for training camp
Host Bryan Salmond is in studio talking via Skype with Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken about what to expect as the Raiders go into training camp.
Vegas Nation: Johnson puts "special" Bruce Irvin alongside ex-Chiefs teammates
Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson describes what it's like working with Bruce Irvin.
Vegas Nation:Johnson is "chasing" a championship
Raiders veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson's main goal is to win a championship.
Vegas Nation: AFC West Division
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond joined by Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken, sports reporter Gilbert Manzano and Columnist Ed Graney for a look at the battle for AFC West supremacy.
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Off season update
Ed Graney, Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano sit down and discuss the latest news around the Raiders.
Las Vegas Morning Update — Sunday, July 8
The Raiders team is secretive about tickets, and the new Miss Nevada is Alexis Hilts.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Analysis of Raiders Stadium Construction Site
Review-Journal sports reporter Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the recent updates on the Raiders stadium and owner Mark Davis serving food to construction workers.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Friday, June 29, 2018
The Resort on Mount Charleston has sold, Raiders owner Mark Davis throws a barbecue, and a Las Vegas woman found dead was a police informant.
Vegas Nation: Gruden Gives "Final Exams"
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders improvement throughout training and how Gruden has been pushing the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Deciding On Opening Day Kicker
Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken and Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney go over he Raiders choosing an opening day kicker and Doug Martin's potential.
Vegas Nation: Mandatory Mini Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken and Review-Journal sports writer Ed Graney go over day one of the Raiders mini camp.
Vegas Nation: Derrick Johnson standing out at OTAs
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders OTAs and how the team is adjusting to new coaching style of head coach Jon Gruden.
More in NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
NFL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like