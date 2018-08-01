Review-Journal releases 2018 listings of NFL bars in Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders are coming in two years but the Green Bay Packers might be the most popular team in the Las Vegas Valley.

General view of NFL shield logo at midfield before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Packers are tied to six establishements — the most in the Valley — according to the latest tally in the Review-Journal’s annual listing of NFL-affiliated bars.

In contrast to a sports bar or sports book (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only the hometown team’s game is being aired while that team is playing.

Four bars apiece are affliated with Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears. Three bars are now known Raiders bars, a big jump from zero last season.

You can check out our full listing on our NFL bars page.

All bars in this listings have been confirmed with phone calls to the establishments.

If we’re missing a bar you frequent or own, please email us at sportsdesk@reviewjournal.com with the name of the bar and contact information. We’ll update the version in print and digital.