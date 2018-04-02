Review-Journal’s NFL first-round mock draft

Here’s Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano’s first NFL mock draft. The NFL draft takes place April 26-28.
1. Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
— Owner Jimmy Haslam attended Darnold’s Pro Day last month. That appearance says it all.
2. Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
— New York doesn’t go for need and instead looks to the future. Rosen can handle the big city lights.
3. Jets: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
— The Jets traded up hoping to land Rosen, but they’ll be fine with taking the big-arm QB.
4. Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
— The Browns get their dream scenario. A potential franchise altering draft for Cleveland.
5. Broncos: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State
— Denver doesn’t reach for a QB and gets the best defensive player in the draft to pair with Von Miller.
6. Colts: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
— The Colts could move out of this spot if the Bills get desperate for a QB. If they stay put, they get much-needed help in the secondary.
7. Buccaneers: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
— Jameis Winston needs more time to operate and he gets it with Nelson, who can contribute right away.
8. Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
— Chicago addressed the offense during free agency. Now they get a versatile defensive back.
9. 49ers: Derwin James, S, Florida State
— General manager John Lynch knows safeties. He gets the best one in this year’s draft.
10. Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
— Jon Gruden loves grinders. Smith’s high-motor will make the new coach happy.
11. Dolphins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington
— Miami gets a replacement for Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line.
12. Bills: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
— Staying put paid off, but will Mayfield be just as good as the first three quarterbacks taken?
13. Redskins: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
— Washington gets a very athletic playmaker in the middle of the defense.
14. Packers: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
— Davenport has plenty of upside to be an enforcer on the defensive line.
15. Cardinals: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
— Larry Fitzgerald can’t keep carrying the offense. Ridley will instantly help.
16. Ravens: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
— The Ravens gave Joe Flacco weapons in free agency and now gets protection.
17. Chargers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
— Los Angeles continues to add to its strong defense.
18. Seahawks: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
— Seattle desperately needs help at corner after cutting Richard Sherman.
19. Cowboys: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
— Dallas gets a big body to stop the run.
20. Lions: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
Defensive guru Matt Patricia selects a talented edge rusher.
21. Bengals: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
— Hernandez will provide holes for running back Joe Mixon.
22. Bills: Connor Williams, OT, Texas
— Buffalo shipped Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati. They fill that need.
23. Rams: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
— The trade of Alec Ogletree opened a spot at linebacker.
24. Panthers: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
— Cam Newton gets a quick and reliable wide receiver.
25. Titans: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
— Marcus Mariota loves feeding his tight ends.
26. Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
— With Dontari Poe and Adrian Clayborn gone, Atlanta needed help up front.
27. Saints: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
— Drew Brees gets another weapon to go with Michael Thomas.
28. Steelers: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
— The Steelers fill a need at linebacker.
29. Jaguars: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
— Jacksonville gave Blake Bortles an extension. He now gets a new TE to throw to.
30. Vikings: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia
— Minnesota gets depth at offensive line to help Kirk Cousins.
31. Patriots: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
— New England lands a solid tackle to replace Nate Solder.
32. Eagles: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
— The defending champions add a talented cornerback to end the first round.
