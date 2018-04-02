Review-Journal’s NFL first-round mock draft

Here’s Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano’s first NFL mock draft. The NFL draft takes place April 26-28.

Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, in Los Angeles in 2017. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Penn State's Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

Here’s Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano’s first NFL mock draft. The NFL draft takes place April 26-28.

1. Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

— Owner Jimmy Haslam attended Darnold’s Pro Day last month. That appearance says it all.

2. Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

— New York doesn’t go for need and instead looks to the future. Rosen can handle the big city lights.

3. Jets: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

— The Jets traded up hoping to land Rosen, but they’ll be fine with taking the big-arm QB.

4. Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

— The Browns get their dream scenario. A potential franchise altering draft for Cleveland.

5. Broncos: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

— Denver doesn’t reach for a QB and gets the best defensive player in the draft to pair with Von Miller.

6. Colts: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

— The Colts could move out of this spot if the Bills get desperate for a QB. If they stay put, they get much-needed help in the secondary.

7. Buccaneers: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

— Jameis Winston needs more time to operate and he gets it with Nelson, who can contribute right away.

8. Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

— Chicago addressed the offense during free agency. Now they get a versatile defensive back.

9. 49ers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

— General manager John Lynch knows safeties. He gets the best one in this year’s draft.

10. Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

— Jon Gruden loves grinders. Smith’s high-motor will make the new coach happy.

11. Dolphins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

— Miami gets a replacement for Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line.

12. Bills: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

— Staying put paid off, but will Mayfield be just as good as the first three quarterbacks taken?

13. Redskins: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

— Washington gets a very athletic playmaker in the middle of the defense.

14. Packers: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

— Davenport has plenty of upside to be an enforcer on the defensive line.

15. Cardinals: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

— Larry Fitzgerald can’t keep carrying the offense. Ridley will instantly help.

16. Ravens: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

— The Ravens gave Joe Flacco weapons in free agency and now gets protection.

17. Chargers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

— Los Angeles continues to add to its strong defense.

18. Seahawks: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

— Seattle desperately needs help at corner after cutting Richard Sherman.

19. Cowboys: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

— Dallas gets a big body to stop the run.

20. Lions: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Defensive guru Matt Patricia selects a talented edge rusher.

21. Bengals: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

— Hernandez will provide holes for running back Joe Mixon.

22. Bills: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

— Buffalo shipped Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati. They fill that need.

23. Rams: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

— The trade of Alec Ogletree opened a spot at linebacker.

24. Panthers: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

— Cam Newton gets a quick and reliable wide receiver.

25. Titans: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

— Marcus Mariota loves feeding his tight ends.

26. Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

— With Dontari Poe and Adrian Clayborn gone, Atlanta needed help up front.

27. Saints: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

— Drew Brees gets another weapon to go with Michael Thomas.

28. Steelers: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

— The Steelers fill a need at linebacker.

29. Jaguars: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

— Jacksonville gave Blake Bortles an extension. He now gets a new TE to throw to.

30. Vikings: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

— Minnesota gets depth at offensive line to help Kirk Cousins.

31. Patriots: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

— New England lands a solid tackle to replace Nate Solder.

32. Eagles: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

— The defending champions add a talented cornerback to end the first round.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.