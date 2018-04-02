NFL

Review-Journal’s NFL first-round mock draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2018 - 5:46 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2018 - 6:08 pm

Here’s Review-Journal NFL writer Gilbert Manzano’s first NFL mock draft. The NFL draft takes place April 26-28.

1. Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

— Owner Jimmy Haslam attended Darnold’s Pro Day last month. That appearance says it all.

2. Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

— New York doesn’t go for need and instead looks to the future. Rosen can handle the big city lights.

3. Jets: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

— The Jets traded up hoping to land Rosen, but they’ll be fine with taking the big-arm QB.

4. Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

— The Browns get their dream scenario. A potential franchise altering draft for Cleveland.

5. Broncos: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

— Denver doesn’t reach for a QB and gets the best defensive player in the draft to pair with Von Miller.

6. Colts: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

— The Colts could move out of this spot if the Bills get desperate for a QB. If they stay put, they get much-needed help in the secondary.

7. Buccaneers: Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

— Jameis Winston needs more time to operate and he gets it with Nelson, who can contribute right away.

8. Bears: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

— Chicago addressed the offense during free agency. Now they get a versatile defensive back.

9. 49ers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

— General manager John Lynch knows safeties. He gets the best one in this year’s draft.

10. Raiders: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

— Jon Gruden loves grinders. Smith’s high-motor will make the new coach happy.

11. Dolphins: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

— Miami gets a replacement for Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line.

12. Bills: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

— Staying put paid off, but will Mayfield be just as good as the first three quarterbacks taken?

13. Redskins: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

— Washington gets a very athletic playmaker in the middle of the defense.

14. Packers: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

— Davenport has plenty of upside to be an enforcer on the defensive line.

15. Cardinals: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

— Larry Fitzgerald can’t keep carrying the offense. Ridley will instantly help.

16. Ravens: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

— The Ravens gave Joe Flacco weapons in free agency and now gets protection.

17. Chargers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

— Los Angeles continues to add to its strong defense.

18. Seahawks: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

— Seattle desperately needs help at corner after cutting Richard Sherman.

19. Cowboys: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

— Dallas gets a big body to stop the run.

20. Lions: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Defensive guru Matt Patricia selects a talented edge rusher.

21. Bengals: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

— Hernandez will provide holes for running back Joe Mixon.

22. Bills: Connor Williams, OT, Texas

— Buffalo shipped Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati. They fill that need.

23. Rams: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

— The trade of Alec Ogletree opened a spot at linebacker.

24. Panthers: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

— Cam Newton gets a quick and reliable wide receiver.

25. Titans: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

— Marcus Mariota loves feeding his tight ends.

26. Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

— With Dontari Poe and Adrian Clayborn gone, Atlanta needed help up front.

27. Saints: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

— Drew Brees gets another weapon to go with Michael Thomas.

28. Steelers: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

— The Steelers fill a need at linebacker.

29. Jaguars: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

— Jacksonville gave Blake Bortles an extension. He now gets a new TE to throw to.

30. Vikings: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

— Minnesota gets depth at offensive line to help Kirk Cousins.

31. Patriots: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

— New England lands a solid tackle to replace Nate Solder.

32. Eagles: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

— The defending champions add a talented cornerback to end the first round.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

