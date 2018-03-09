Seahawks parting ways with star cornerback Richard Sherman

The Seattle Seahawks are cutting ties with star cornerback Richard Sherman after seven seasons.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman stretches during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The team has informed him that he will be released, and Sherman confirmed the decision in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday.

The Seattle Times reported that Sherman was in Las Vegas on Thursday attending NFL Players Association meetings and — according to a few pictures on social media, anyway — trying his luck at a craps table.

Richard Sherman got the craps table popping at 7am pic.twitter.com/LOCRwaVMeM — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 8, 2018

The move appeared to be building after he met with the team Wednesday. Sherman declined to comment after the meeting.

Sherman was an overlooked fifth-round draft pick who developed into one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. He was a two-time All-Pro who helped anchor a defense that was the league’s best for several years.

He will be 30 years old going into next season and coming off an Achilles tendon injury that cost him half of the 2017 season. Sherman was due $13 million for the 2018 season and his release gives the Seahawks a salary cap savings of $11 million.

The move follows Wednesday’s reports of Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.