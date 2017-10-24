Week 8 of the Review-Journal’s NFL rankings

Here are Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings.

Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette (58) grabs at the facemask of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. Galette and the Redskins were penalized for the infraction. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

1. Eagles 6-1 (2). There’s a new team atop the rankings. Carson Wentz continues to play like an MVP while the Eagles’ defensive line dominates opponents.

2. Chiefs 5-2 (1). The Chiefs’ leaky defense is starting to become a problem. If Kareem Hunt doesn’t have a monster game, Kansas City usually struggles.

3. Patriots 5-2 (3). The Patriots made it look easy against the Falcons. The dynasty continues.

4. Steelers 5-2 (9). What happened to the Steelers’ poor start? Pittsburgh is thinking Super Bowl again.

5. Seahawks 4-2 (7). Russell Wilson broke out of his mini funk against the Giants. That’s bad news for the rest of the NFC.

6. Rams 5-2 (8). Los Angeles gave Arizona a 33-0 beat down in London to move into first place in the NFC West.

7. Vikings 5-2 (10). The Vikings keep winning despite not having their three best players on offense.

8. Saints 4-2 (14). Might be time to take this new Saints approach seriously. Solid defense, heavy running, less Drew Brees. It’s working.

9. Bills 4-2 (16). It wasn’t pretty, but the Bills beat the Bucs to keep pace with the Patriots in the AFC East.

10. Falcons 3-3 (5). The Falcons didn’t get their revenge against the Patriots. They didn’t even come close.

11. Titans 4-3 (13). Tennessee needed overtime to beat the Browns. That’s not good.

12. Panthers 4-3 (4). Cam Newton is not so super once again. The Panthers have issues on offense.

13. Broncos 3-3 (6). The Broncos have fallen off a cliff since their bye week. They were shut out for the first time in 25 years after losing to the Chargers a week ago.

14. Dolphins 4-2 (25). Somehow the Dolphins are a winning team with Jay Cutler as the starter.

15. Jaguars 4-3 (17). The win-one, lose-one trend continues for the Jags.

16. Cowboys 3-3 (19). Dak Prescott and the Cowboys dominated the lowly 49ers.

17. Lions 3-3 (12). The Lions host the Steelers after a bye week.

18. Texans 3-3 (18). The Texans return from a bye week to face the Seahawks on the road.

19. Packers 4-3 (15). Brett Hundley said don’t write off the Packers yet. Not many will listen after throwing for 87 yards against the Saints.

20. Redskins 3-3 (11). The Kirk Cousins drama continues in the nation’s capital.

21. Raiders 3-4 (22). Derek Carr’s latest heroics saved the Raiders’ 2017 season.

22. Chargers 3-4 (24). Trevor Siemian is going to have nightmares about the Chargers’ defensive line all week.

23. Jets 3-4 (23). Gang Green is back to its losing ways.

24. Cardinals 3-4 (21). So Adrian Peterson leading the Cardinals to the postseason isn’t happening.

25. Bears 3-4 (27). Two consecutive victories for Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears.

26. Ravens 3-4 (20). The least exciting team in the NFL.

27. Bengals 2-4 (26). The Bengals’ running backs have issues with the playcalling again.

28. Buccaneers 2-4 (28). The season is slipping away from a once promising Bucs squad.

29. Giants 1-6 (29). Eli Manning and backup receivers beating top defenses was a one-time thing.

30. Colts 2-5 (30). Rest up, Andrew Luck. The Colts’ season is over.

31. 49ers 0-7 (31). San Francisco finally played in a blow out. It got ugly against Dallas.

32. Browns 0-7 (32). The Browns kept it close against the Titans, but the end result was the same.