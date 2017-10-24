Week 8 of the Review-Journal’s NFL rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. Eagles 6-1 (2). There’s a new team atop the rankings. Carson Wentz continues to play like an MVP while the Eagles’ defensive line dominates opponents.
2. Chiefs 5-2 (1). The Chiefs’ leaky defense is starting to become a problem. If Kareem Hunt doesn’t have a monster game, Kansas City usually struggles.
3. Patriots 5-2 (3). The Patriots made it look easy against the Falcons. The dynasty continues.
4. Steelers 5-2 (9). What happened to the Steelers’ poor start? Pittsburgh is thinking Super Bowl again.
5. Seahawks 4-2 (7). Russell Wilson broke out of his mini funk against the Giants. That’s bad news for the rest of the NFC.
6. Rams 5-2 (8). Los Angeles gave Arizona a 33-0 beat down in London to move into first place in the NFC West.
7. Vikings 5-2 (10). The Vikings keep winning despite not having their three best players on offense.
8. Saints 4-2 (14). Might be time to take this new Saints approach seriously. Solid defense, heavy running, less Drew Brees. It’s working.
9. Bills 4-2 (16). It wasn’t pretty, but the Bills beat the Bucs to keep pace with the Patriots in the AFC East.
10. Falcons 3-3 (5). The Falcons didn’t get their revenge against the Patriots. They didn’t even come close.
11. Titans 4-3 (13). Tennessee needed overtime to beat the Browns. That’s not good.
12. Panthers 4-3 (4). Cam Newton is not so super once again. The Panthers have issues on offense.
13. Broncos 3-3 (6). The Broncos have fallen off a cliff since their bye week. They were shut out for the first time in 25 years after losing to the Chargers a week ago.
14. Dolphins 4-2 (25). Somehow the Dolphins are a winning team with Jay Cutler as the starter.
15. Jaguars 4-3 (17). The win-one, lose-one trend continues for the Jags.
16. Cowboys 3-3 (19). Dak Prescott and the Cowboys dominated the lowly 49ers.
17. Lions 3-3 (12). The Lions host the Steelers after a bye week.
18. Texans 3-3 (18). The Texans return from a bye week to face the Seahawks on the road.
19. Packers 4-3 (15). Brett Hundley said don’t write off the Packers yet. Not many will listen after throwing for 87 yards against the Saints.
20. Redskins 3-3 (11). The Kirk Cousins drama continues in the nation’s capital.
21. Raiders 3-4 (22). Derek Carr’s latest heroics saved the Raiders’ 2017 season.
22. Chargers 3-4 (24). Trevor Siemian is going to have nightmares about the Chargers’ defensive line all week.
23. Jets 3-4 (23). Gang Green is back to its losing ways.
24. Cardinals 3-4 (21). So Adrian Peterson leading the Cardinals to the postseason isn’t happening.
25. Bears 3-4 (27). Two consecutive victories for Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears.
26. Ravens 3-4 (20). The least exciting team in the NFL.
27. Bengals 2-4 (26). The Bengals’ running backs have issues with the playcalling again.
28. Buccaneers 2-4 (28). The season is slipping away from a once promising Bucs squad.
29. Giants 1-6 (29). Eli Manning and backup receivers beating top defenses was a one-time thing.
30. Colts 2-5 (30). Rest up, Andrew Luck. The Colts’ season is over.
31. 49ers 0-7 (31). San Francisco finally played in a blow out. It got ugly against Dallas.
32. Browns 0-7 (32). The Browns kept it close against the Titans, but the end result was the same.