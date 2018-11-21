Raiders/NFL

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers to donate $1M to help California fire victims

The Associated Press
November 21, 2018 - 12:39 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s donating $1 million to help those affected by a wildfire near his hometown that decimated a town and killed at least 81 people.

Rodgers who was born and raised in Chico, California, where evacuees are being sheltered after the blaze destroyed the nearby town of Paradise, says the money will go toward recovery and rebuilding efforts.

He said in a video posted Wednesday on his Twitter account that he is partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation to raise money for those in Butte County who were affected.

Wearing a “Butte Strong” sweatshirt, Rodgers says one of his corporate partners, State Farm, will donate $1 for every retweet of his post and up to $1 million.

The blaze destroyed more than 13,500 homes.

 

