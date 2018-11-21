Packers’ Aaron Rodgers to donate $1M to help California fire victims

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s donating $1 million to help those affected by a wildfire near his hometown that decimated a town and killed at least 81 people.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wears a sweatshirt that reads "Butte Strong" in support of the victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County, Calif., as he talks to reporters following the Packers' NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-24. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Rodgers who was born and raised in Chico, California, where evacuees are being sheltered after the blaze destroyed the nearby town of Paradise, says the money will go toward recovery and rebuilding efforts.

He said in a video posted Wednesday on his Twitter account that he is partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation to raise money for those in Butte County who were affected.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

Wearing a “Butte Strong” sweatshirt, Rodgers says one of his corporate partners, State Farm, will donate $1 for every retweet of his post and up to $1 million.

The blaze destroyed more than 13,500 homes.