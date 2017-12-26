Patriots at top of Review-Journal’s Week 17 NFL rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Patriots 12-3 (1). New England is on its way to another No. 1 AFC seed, and possibly another MVP award for Tom Brady. The dynasty never ends.

2. Steelers 12-3 (3). The Steelers clinched a first-round bye to buy Antonio Brown more time to heal.

3. Vikings 12-3 (4). No one wants to face the Vikings’ defense in the postseason.

4. Rams 11-4 (5). The Rams are rolling and Todd Gurley might steal the MVP award from Brady.

5. Saints 11-4 (6). The Saints need a win Sunday to secure the NFC South crown.

6. Panthers 11-4 (7). Cam Newton saved the day versus Tampa Bay last week.

7. Eagles 13-2 (2). Nick Foles and the Eagles’ offensive performance against the Raiders has people thinking one-and-done for Philly.

8. Chiefs 9-6 (10). The Chiefs are starting to get hot at the right time.

9. Seahawks 9-6 (13). Earl Thomas is looking to play in Dallas, but the Seahawks’ season isn’t over yet.

10. Jaguars 10-5 (9). The Jaguars returned to earth after losing to the Niners during Week 16.

11. Falcons 9-6 (8). The Falcons’ offensive woes continued against the Saints. They need a big performance versus the Panthers to clinch a playoff berth.

12. Ravens 9-6 (11). Baltimore needs to beat the Bungels to secure the fifth AFC spot.

13. Chargers 8-7 (17). The Bolts are still alive for a playoff spot, but they need some help Sunday.

14. Cowboys 8-7 (12). Ezekiel Elliott’s return didn’t save the day as the Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention.

15. Titans 8-7 (15). The Titans are playing like they want to be in Cancun instead of in the playoffs.

16. Bills 8-7 (14). Looks like the Bills’ postseason drought streak will extend to 18.

17. Lions 8-7 (16). Detroit was embarrassed by the lowly Bengals last week.

18. Packers 7-8 (18). This just in, the Packers aren’t very good without Aaron Rodgers.

19. 49ers 5-10 (23). Jimmy Garoppolo picked apart the best secondary in the league and is 4-0 this season. Jimmy GQ is living the dream.

20. Redskins 7-8 (20). So is Kirk Cousins the quarterback of the future? Three years later, Washington is still undecided.

21. Cardinals 7-8 (21). This could be Bruce Arians’ final game in the desert.

22. Raiders 6-9 (19). The Raiders were in a giving mood on Christmas night with five second-half turnovers.

23. Dolphins 6-9 (22). Hang in there, Jay Cutler. Just one game left.

24. Bengals 6-9 (27). Will this be the last time Andy Dalton starts a game for the Bengals?

25. Broncos 5-10 (24). Paxton Lynch will get one more audition. Doubt it helps.

26. Jets 5-10 (25). Find a quarterback, Jets.

27. Texans 4-11 (26). DeAndre Hopkins had the catch of the year Monday, and there’s no debate about it.

28. Bears 5-10 (29). Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears end the season at Minnesota.

29. Buccaneers 4-11 (28). Jameis Winston went nuts after the Bucs blew the game versus Carolina.

30. Colts 3-12 (30). Enjoy your final game as the Colts’ coach, Chuck Pagano.

31. Giants 2-13 (31). Let Eli Manning throw the ball 70 times. This could be his last game as a Giant.

32. Browns 0-15 (32). Make room, 2008 Lions. You’ll soon have company when the Browns fall to 0-16 Sunday.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.