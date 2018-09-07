Paul Guenther’s patience connects with Gruden, Raiders defense

Paul Guenther hopes to turn the Raiders’ defense around in his first season.

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther watches as players stretch during practice at the team's NFL football facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jon Gruden’s face still turns red with rage, F-bombs still frequently leave his mouth and he’s still not shy about calling players out through media interviews.

Gruden has come as advertised in his return as coach of the Raiders. He’s intense, demanding and relentless, but a bit more mellow than his first stint.

There’s a feeling around the team after surviving Gruden’s first training camp in 10 years: It wasn’t that bad.

A decade away from coaching has led to a toned-down “Chucky,” one who’s relying heavily on his coaching staff to get him caught up with the times.

This new Gruden has similar traits to Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Ask a defensive player to describe Guenther, and “teacher” and “patience” often follow.

Guenther, 46, is Gruden’s second in command. Gruden might even consider him an equal.

He pressed Guenther to leave the Cincinnati Bengals, where he’d worked for 13 years, and gave him control of the defense.

After learning Guenther’s new address in Northern California, Gruden changed his living plans and moved 10 doors down from the Guenther family.

The two carpool to work and exchange ideas during the drive. They’re practically inseparable.

Guenther is rubbing off on his neighbor, and it shows in Gruden’s coaching habits.

Defensive players are quickly grasping Guenther’s zone-based, blitz-heavy scheme that made him one of the top coordinators in the league.

Guenther’s fastest learners might be on the defensive line, which pressured the quarterback often during the preseason without Khalil Mack, a scenario that needs to continue now that the star edge rusher has been shipped to Chicago.

“He makes sure you understand to a T what your job entails,” said linebacker Tahir Whitehead. “If there’s any bit of uncertainty on your face or body language, he’s gonna feel it and go in and say, ‘So this is why I told you this.’

“He’s not just going to give you a coaching point and back off and expect you (to get it).”

Many coaches lack the patience to repeat instructions. Guenther learned early in his coaching career that not everyone is going to get it right away or understand why they should trust him.

Youngest college coach

Twenty-one years ago, a nervous Guenther entered a room at Ursinus College, a Division III private school in Collegeville, Pennsylavania.

“Hey, I’m 25,” Guenther recalled telling the crowd of about 300 filled with recruits and their parents. “You can leave your kids with me. They’ll be safe and taken care of.”

Guenther was the youngest coach in college football when he took over at his alma mater. It wasn’t easy for parents to look past his age.

He eventually won them over and won a lot more on the field. In his four seasons at Ursinus, the Grizzly Bears made multiple playoff appearances and set numerous offensive and defensive records.

Not long after that, the NFL called and Guenther was on Steve Spurrier’s coaching staff with the Washington Redskins in 2002.

“It was a great experience for me to make all those decisions,” Guenther said about being the coach at Ursinus. ‘“Hey, when are we going to punt? Hey, are we going for it on fourth and 1? Hey, what’s the budget? Are these kids in class?’

“When I walk out of tunnels on Sundays in an NFL game, that seems like nothing compared to that.”

Guenther quickly made his way up the coaching ranks, but when he was a top linebacker at Ursinus he had no idea where his life was headed.

Guenther, who was college roommates with University of Florida coach Dan Mullen, considered becoming an athletic director. He got his master’s degree in sports administration from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) in 1997.

“It’s kind of funny,” Guenther said. “I’m a guy from a Division III school, and we have two guys (Mullen and him) from a small school with 2,500 students and here we are.”

Leaving Cincinnati

It took a lot for Guenther to leave Cincinnati. He turned down coordinator jobs from Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden — Jon Gruden’s younger brother — in the same offseason.

Guenther’s two sons were born and raised in Cincinnati. It was home, but Guenther felt the time was right for a new challenge.

“Thirteen years in once place in the NFL is a lifetime, but we’re adjusting to California and the family is enjoying it,” Guenther said.

He might have to move again in two years, when the Raiders relocate to Las Vegas. Guenther was OK with that when he accepted a long-term deal to join the Raiders.

Guenther said he has only been to Las Vegas a couple of times, once visiting the UNLV football team when his friend Noah Brindise was the offensive coordinator for the Rebels a decade ago. Brindise was Guenther’s OC at Ursinus College in 1998.

For now, Guenther is only thinking about the 2018 season and how he can improve the Raiders’ defense, which has ranked at the bottom of most statistical categories in recent years.

Guenther is off to a good start with a promising rookie class on the defensive line that features P.J. Hall, Arden Key and Maurice Hurst.

All three were gamble picks in their own way. With the Bengals, Guenther was applauded for getting the most out of players who were unknown or needed guidance.

Guenther makes sure to share his story when talking to players from small schools. Hall wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine, but that didn’t stop the Raiders from drafting the Sam Houston State product in the second round.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from. If you can play and we feel you’re up for it, we’ll take you,” Guenther said. “I don’t care if you’re a first-round pick, free agent or Division III. It’s what you do when you’re here.”

Guenther said last month he was anxious to share his knowledge with Mack. He won’t get that opportunity, but the patient teacher prepared for this possibility. The plan remains the same.

“We’re trying to put all the pieces together and turn this defense into a feared unit,” Guenther.

