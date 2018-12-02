Positional breakdown for Raiders vs. Chiefs on Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Here’s a breakdown by position:

Quarterbacks

The Raiders will face off against MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes for the first time. Mahomes threw for a career high 478 yards in a shootout loss against the Rams on Nov. 19. Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 37. Derek Carr has not thrown an interception for six straight games. He had his most inaccurate game of the season last week, completing 47 percent of his passes in a loss to the Ravens.

Advantage: Chiefs

Running backs

The Chiefs will be without the fifth-leading rusher in the NFL. Kareem Hunt was released Friday after a video surfaced showing Hunt getting into a physical altercation with a woman in February. The Chiefs will turn to Spencer Ware, who has 22 carries for 124 yards and one touchdown this season. The Raiders will continue their three-back committee of Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. They combined for 60 yards last week. Martin had 11 of the team’s 15 carries.

Advantage: Raiders

Wide receivers

Tyreek Hill has 1,106 yards receiving, third best in the NFL. He set a career high in receiving yards against the Rams with 10 catches for 215 yards. Seth Roberts led the Raiders in receiving last week with 54 yards. Roberts and Marcell Ateman were the only two wide receivers last week who were in double digits for yards.

Advantage: Chiefs

Offensive line

The Chiefs’ offensive line allowed three sacks against the Rams. Starting center Mitch Morse cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice after missing the past five games. The Raiders’ Kolton Miller was a full participant in practice for the first time since early October. His improved health is a positive sign for an offensive line that has been plagued by injuries.

Advantage: Chiefs

Defensive line

The Chiefs are tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 36, and defensive end Chris Jones has nine. He is one sack from tying the Raiders’ team total for the season. Maurice Hurst has been a bright spot on the Raiders’ defensive line, as he’s tied for third in the league among rookies in sacks with four.

Advantage: Chiefs

Linebackers

Outside linebacker Dee Ford is tied with Jones for the most sacks on the team with nine. The Chiefs give up 117.5 rushing yards per game and allowed the Rams’ Todd Gurley 55 yards on 12 carries. The Raiders look to bounce back after allowing a season-high 242 rushing yards against the Ravens.

Advantage: Chiefs

Secondary

Chiefs safety Eric Berry returned to practice for the first time in more than 100 days Wednesday. He has missed practice since mid-August with a heel injury. His return is a welcome addition, as the Chiefs have allowed a league-worst 3,269 passing yards. The Raiders’ secondary has played against rookie quarterbacks the previous two games and have forced four interceptions in those games.

Advantage: Raiders

Special teams

The Chiefs’ Harrison Butker has made 17 of 18 field-goal attempts. Raiders rookie kicker Daniel Carlson has made his past six field-goal attempts, the longest one from 49 yards.

Advantage: Chiefs

Intangibles

The Raiders can play spoilers Sunday. They are 14-point underdogs and hope to turn this lopsided matchup into a trap game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 16-3 after a bye week. With the Los Angeles Chargers one game behind Kansas City at the top of the AFC West, the Chiefs can’t afford a letdown.

Advantage: Chiefs