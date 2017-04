A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

The Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

A Golden State Warriors banner adorns the entrance to the Oakland Coliseum and Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders logo hangs over a fence surrounding the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Review-Journal will report from the Oakland Raiders facility in Alameda, California, starting Monday as their offseason program begins.

Columnist Ed Graney previews the coverage you can expect from the RJ.

Watch reviewjournal.com this week for up-to-date Raiders coverage.

Check out the video above.

Follow all of our Raiders to Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.