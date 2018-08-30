Projecting the Raiders’ 53-man roster

How the roster will look Satuday afternoon is anyone’s guess. Here is one.

SEATTLE — The fourth exhibition represents a player’s final chance to earn a roster or practice squad spot, be it with his current NFL team or any of the 31 others who are scouting.

On the Raiders’ roster, most rulings are made.

Team decision-makers, chief among them coach Jon Gruden, have devoted weeks to the evaluation and consideration of their 53-man roster. They’ve fiddled with different dynamics, such as what effect keeping “X” number of players at one offensive position would have on a given defensive position.

Little is about to change now.

The Raiders will conclude their preseason Thursday evening against the Seattle Seahawks. On Friday, the team will begin to reduce its roster from 90 to 53 players. Gruden will finish notifying players of their release Saturday morning before the league’s 1 p.m. cutdown deadline.

How the roster will look is anyone’s guess.

Based on various conversations and personal observations from practices and games, here is one person’s attempt entering the final exhibition. There is some guesswork here as to how cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s signing affects the landscape. What comes of wide receiver Marcell Ateman will affect the dynamic, too.

This projection highlights the Raiders’ problematic situation on their offensive line, where their tackle depth has underwhelmed.

Defensive end Khalil Mack was exempted from the exercise, given his active holdout.

Quarterback (2)

Derek Carr

Connor Cook: Situation not what Gruden hoped. Cook and E.J. Manuel look to show more Thursday, but Carr’s backup could come elsewhere.

Running back (5)

Marshawn Lynch

Doug Martin

Keith Smith

Jalen Richard

Chris Warren: Not convinced Raiders give up on DeAndre Washington (knee). But Warren unlikely to clear waivers. Can solidify his case Thursday.

Wide receiver (7)

Amari Cooper

Jordy Nelson

Martavis Bryant

Johnny Holton

Dwayne Harris

Seth Roberts

Marcell Ateman: Not someone Raiders can expect to waive Saturday and add to practice squad Sunday. Likely to be scooped, hence why team goes heavy at wide receiver.

Tight end (3)

Jared Cook

Lee Smith

Derek Carrier

Offensive line (8)

Kolton Miller

Kelechi Osemele

Rodney Hudson

Gabe Jackson

Donald Penn

Jon Feliciano

Brandon Parker

David Sharpe: Hasn’t exactly seized opportunity. Versatile blocker Ian Silberman, high-ceiling prospect Jordan Simmons have earned roster consideration. Thursday to complete picture.

Defensive line (8)

Bruce Irvin

Justin Ellis

Arden Key

Tank Carradine

PJ Hall

Maurice Hurst

Mario Edwards Jr.: Played into third quarter of third exhibiton, not a great reflection of where he stands. Brown has outshone.

Fadol Brown

Linebacker (7)

Tahir Whitehead

Derrick Johnson

Emmanuel Lamur

Marquel Lee

Kyle Wilber: Influence that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia holds on roster’s makeup not to be underestimated. Wilber can captain.

Nicholas Morrow

James Cowser: Rookie Jason Cabinda a difficult cut. Cowser’s ability to rush the tiebreaker with Mack absence.

Cornerback (6)

Gareon Conley

Rashaan Melvin

Daryl Worley

Leon Hall

Nick Nelson

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Six cornerbacks a bit heavy, especially given Gilchrist’s versatility. But who to cut?

Safety (4)

Eric Harris

Karl Joseph

Marcus Gilchrist

Reggie Nelson

Kicker (1)

Mike Nugent

Punter (1)

Johnny Townsend

Long snapper (1)

Andrew DePaola

