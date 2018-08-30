Projecting the Raiders’ 53-man roster

SEATTLE — The fourth exhibition represents a player’s final chance to earn a roster or practice squad spot, be it with his current NFL team or any of the 31 others who are scouting.
On the Raiders’ roster, most rulings are made.
Team decision-makers, chief among them coach Jon Gruden, have devoted weeks to the evaluation and consideration of their 53-man roster. They’ve fiddled with different dynamics, such as what effect keeping “X” number of players at one offensive position would have on a given defensive position.
Little is about to change now.
The Raiders will conclude their preseason Thursday evening against the Seattle Seahawks. On Friday, the team will begin to reduce its roster from 90 to 53 players. Gruden will finish notifying players of their release Saturday morning before the league’s 1 p.m. cutdown deadline.
How the roster will look is anyone’s guess.
Based on various conversations and personal observations from practices and games, here is one person’s attempt entering the final exhibition. There is some guesswork here as to how cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s signing affects the landscape. What comes of wide receiver Marcell Ateman will affect the dynamic, too.
This projection highlights the Raiders’ problematic situation on their offensive line, where their tackle depth has underwhelmed.
Defensive end Khalil Mack was exempted from the exercise, given his active holdout.
Quarterback (2)
Derek Carr
Connor Cook: Situation not what Gruden hoped. Cook and E.J. Manuel look to show more Thursday, but Carr’s backup could come elsewhere.
Running back (5)
Marshawn Lynch
Doug Martin
Keith Smith
Jalen Richard
Chris Warren: Not convinced Raiders give up on DeAndre Washington (knee). But Warren unlikely to clear waivers. Can solidify his case Thursday.
Wide receiver (7)
Amari Cooper
Jordy Nelson
Martavis Bryant
Johnny Holton
Dwayne Harris
Seth Roberts
Marcell Ateman: Not someone Raiders can expect to waive Saturday and add to practice squad Sunday. Likely to be scooped, hence why team goes heavy at wide receiver.
Tight end (3)
Jared Cook
Lee Smith
Derek Carrier
Offensive line (8)
Kolton Miller
Kelechi Osemele
Rodney Hudson
Gabe Jackson
Donald Penn
Jon Feliciano
Brandon Parker
David Sharpe: Hasn’t exactly seized opportunity. Versatile blocker Ian Silberman, high-ceiling prospect Jordan Simmons have earned roster consideration. Thursday to complete picture.
Defensive line (8)
Bruce Irvin
Justin Ellis
Arden Key
Tank Carradine
PJ Hall
Maurice Hurst
Mario Edwards Jr.: Played into third quarter of third exhibiton, not a great reflection of where he stands. Brown has outshone.
Fadol Brown
Linebacker (7)
Tahir Whitehead
Derrick Johnson
Emmanuel Lamur
Marquel Lee
Kyle Wilber: Influence that special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia holds on roster’s makeup not to be underestimated. Wilber can captain.
Nicholas Morrow
James Cowser: Rookie Jason Cabinda a difficult cut. Cowser’s ability to rush the tiebreaker with Mack absence.
Cornerback (6)
Gareon Conley
Rashaan Melvin
Daryl Worley
Leon Hall
Nick Nelson
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Six cornerbacks a bit heavy, especially given Gilchrist’s versatility. But who to cut?
Safety (4)
Eric Harris
Karl Joseph
Marcus Gilchrist
Reggie Nelson
Kicker (1)
Mike Nugent
Punter (1)
Johnny Townsend
Long snapper (1)
Andrew DePaola
