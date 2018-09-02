Raiders add 2 tackles, cut David Sharpe, Ian Silberman

David Sharpe and Ian Silberman made the Raiders’ roster on Saturday afternoon. By Sunday morning, circumstances changed.

Oakland Raiders' David Sharpe (71) warms up during day two of a mini-camp at the Raiders headquarters and training facility in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Offensive tackles David Sharpe and Ian Silberman made the Raiders’ roster on Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday morning, circumstances changed.

Both had an opportunity to seize a backup spot during training camp, but ultimately, the Raiders were underwhelmed with their depth at that position. The club seized an opportunity to address the area, claiming former Washington Redskins offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings and ex-Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Justin Murray off waivers.

Sharpe and Silberman were cut in corresponding moves, sources said.

Brandon Parker, a rookie third-round pick, remains as the only reserve tackle to have spent the offseason with the team. He worked at left tackle for the entirety of Thursday’s preseason finale and likely will enter the season as the Raiders’ swing option.

Sharpe was a 2017 fourth-round pick.

This spring, he reported to the Raiders out of shape, but dropped from around 369 pounds in April to about 335 during the summer. The weight loss enabled him to compete for the Raiders; however, he was unable to secure a role for good. He and Silberman rotated at right tackle in the finale.

In the Sept. 10 opener against the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders cannot count on much production from last year’s draft class.

First-round pick Gareon Conley is a starter at cornerback, and fifth-round choice Marquel Lee figures prominently in the linebacker rotation. Treyvon Hester, a seventh-round choice, sits toward the bottom of the mix at defensive line. With Sharpe cut, those are the only three 2017 picks on the 53-man roster.

Safety Obi Melifonwu, the second-round pick, is on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, the third-round choice, is on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform.

Hester was one of four seventh-round choices. The others are no longer with the organization — safety Shalom Luani (Seattle Seahawks), running back Elijah Hood (Carolina Panthers) and offensive tackle Jylan Ware (free agent). Luani was traded Saturday for a 2019 seventh-round pick.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Clemmings in the 2015 fourth round out of Pittsburgh. He started 30 games in two seasons, but two games since with Washington. He missed all of last year with an ankle injury. Murray has not played a snap in an NFL regular-season game. He’s largely been a practice-squad player since entering the league in 2016 as an undrafted rookie from Cincinnati.

Notable

* The Raiders began filling their practice squad Sunday. Wide receiver Marcell Ateman, linebacker Jason Cabinda, wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, tight end Paul Butler, safety Dallin Leavitt, defensive lineman Gabe Wright and fullback Ruan Yurachek were among the early additions, people familiar with the squad’s list said.

* That marked a fine start for the practice squad, but it could’ve been better. The Raiders were disappointed to lose guard Jordan Simmons to waivers; he joined the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster. Simmons showed the most encouraging development of any Raiders reserve offensive lineman this offseason. He was waived with the hope that he’d make it onto the practice squad for a second straight year.

* Defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. and cornerback Antonio Hamilton are teammates again. The New York Giants claimed both off waivers.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.