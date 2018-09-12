Raiders add DL Johnathan Hankins, Clinton McDonald

The Raiders have two injured defensive linemen. And two new ones.

Defensive tackle Clinton McDonald takes part in drills at the Denver Broncos' NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden calls to his team as he stands next to running back Ryan Yurachek (44) before an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

New York Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (95) runs on the field with teammates Jonathan Casillas (52) and Jay Bromley (96) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have two injured defensive linemen. And two new ones.

Coach Jon Gruden disclosed late Wednesday morning the team had interest in free agents Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald. At the time, Hankins already had a locker with a nameplate and No. 90 over it, and teammates and coaches were saying their goodbyes to defensive end Shilique Calhoun. Soon thereafter, McDonald’s addition followed.

It is unclear the corresponding move for McDonald. The Raiders announced that Calhoun has been waived.

Veteran nose tackle Justin Ellis suffered a foot strain in Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall incurred an ankle sprain in the first quarter on the opening drive. Both finished the contest, but neither practiced Wednesday.

Hall was seen walking in a protective boot before practice.

An X-ray was conducted Tuesday and revealed no fracture, he said.

“I’ve been rehabbing a lot,” Hall said. “I’m starting to move better, walk around on it. It’s getting pretty good now. … I haven’t really had any ankle injuries, but I’m just working through it, trying to make sure I can get back to the field as soon as possible.”

McDonald’s agent Neil Schwartz announced that he agreed to terms. McDonald visited the Raiders in March but later signed with the Denver Broncos, who cut him on Sept. 1. The Raiders will face the Broncos on Sunday.

ESPN first reported that Hankins signed a one-year contract. The nose tackle has been a free agent since the Indianapolis Colts released him in March. About a year earlier, Hankins signed a three-year, $27 million contract.

