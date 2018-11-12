Raiders/NFL

Raiders again fail to score TD in 20-6 loss to Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2018 - 4:01 pm
 

OAKLAND, Calif. — An under-pressure Derek Carr threw away a fourth-and-5 pass late in the fourth quarter Sunday, and that essentially sealed it. The Raiders have failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 2012, the latest result a predictable 20-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders (1-8) visited the red zone three times.

Capped by Carr’s incompletion from the 19-yard line, none of those visits culminated in a touchdown. Just one led to points. Carr absorbed four sacks, the sixth time in seven games he was dropped on at least three occasions.

The Chargers (7-2) won their sixth straight game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Raiders/NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders/NFL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like