Raiders again fail to score TD in 20-6 loss to Chargers

An under-pressure Derek Carr threw away a fourth-and-5 pass late in the fourth quarter Sunday, and that essentially sealed it. The Raiders have failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 2012, the latest result a predictable 20-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Darius Philon (93) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Fans during the Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL game wear protective masks due to smoke from the Camp Fire burning north of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to come on the field prior to the start of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) tries to stay in bounds as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Hayes Pullard (50) tackles him during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) reaches for more yards as Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) tackles him during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) slides after scrambling during the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) tries to chase down Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget (94) after forcing a fumble during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) lays injured on the field as trainers look at him during the first half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) runs with the football as Oakland Raiders defensive back Karl Joseph (42) and cornerback Daryl Worley (20) try to tackle him during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell (98) hangs on after a split sack on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders fans wear masks due to a smoky environment caused by the Camp Fire north of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders (1-8) visited the red zone three times.

Capped by Carr’s incompletion from the 19-yard line, none of those visits culminated in a touchdown. Just one led to points. Carr absorbed four sacks, the sixth time in seven games he was dropped on at least three occasions.

The Chargers (7-2) won their sixth straight game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.