Raiders again fail to score TD in 20-6 loss to Chargers

OAKLAND, Calif. — An under-pressure Derek Carr threw away a fourth-and-5 pass late in the fourth quarter Sunday, and that essentially sealed it. The Raiders have failed to score a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time since 2012, the latest result a predictable 20-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders (1-8) visited the red zone three times.
Capped by Carr’s incompletion from the 19-yard line, none of those visits culminated in a touchdown. Just one led to points. Carr absorbed four sacks, the sixth time in seven games he was dropped on at least three occasions.
The Chargers (7-2) won their sixth straight game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
