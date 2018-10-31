Raiders banged up before Thursday, but 49ers have it worse

A shortened week is impacting the Raiders’ practice participation. That pales in comparison to the situation 26 miles southeast of them.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes (57) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

On Tuesday, a season-high nine Raiders players were listed as limited participants. Those nine included cornerback Gareon Conley, a new addition to the injury report with an unspecified foot issue. The San Francisco 49ers, whom the team will face Thursday at Levi’s Stadium, have greater issues.

They could be starting a new quarterback.

The Niners already are without Jimmy Garoppolo, who tore his left ACL in Week 3. Now, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard is dealing with wrist and thumb injuries to his right hand. He suffered them Sunday on a second-quarter pass, as his throwing hand slammed into the helmet of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Bynes. Beathard finished the game.

Also Sunday, he suffered bloodied cuts over the bridge of his nose and lower forehead. These, however, are mere flesh wounds. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said that Beathard struggled Tuesday to grip a football.

“We feel that C.J. would be good for Sunday, but it’s going to be a test for Thursday,” Shanahan told local reporters in a news conference. “Probably won’t know until then.

Said Beathard: “My wrist and thumb’s kind of messed up, yeah. It’s two days after a game. Hopefully (Wednesday) it will feel a lot better.”

If Beathard is unavailable, the 49ers are expected to start Nick Mullens, who was a college teammate of Raiders running back Jalen Richard at Southern Miss.

Mullens went undrafted in 2017 before joining the 49ers. He spent his entire rookie season on their practice squad. Mullens, 23, has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

On the sidelines

Conley had company among the Raiders’ limited practice participants.

Cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder), wide receiver Dwayne Harris (shoulder), left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee), left tackle Kolton Miller (knee), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), guard/center Jon Feliciano (ribs), right guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral) and defensive end Bruce Irvin (pectoral) also were limited in the light, afternoon session.

Osemele has missed the past three games.

The only Raiders player who didn’t practice, tackle T.J. Clemmings, is expected to miss the remainder of the season. He suffered a serious knee injury Sunday on a third-quarter extra point against the Indianapolis Colts.

Notable

— Edge defender James Cowser was promoted Tuesday from the practice squad. He assumed the spot vacated by cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who retired from the NFL. Offensive tackle Jamar McGloster joined the practice squad in a corresponding move.

— Nose tackle Justin Ellis (injured reserve) continues to progress from a Week 1 foot injury. He worked out in sandpit Tuesday and also on a field. With the latter, he engaged in football movements, slowing working out of his three-point stance. There is hope he could resume practice next week. “We’ll see how this week goes,” Ellis said. “Today was a good day. It’s a good start.”

— Mike Holmgren, who mentored coach Jon Gruden, attended Tuesday’s morning walk-through and afternoon practice.

