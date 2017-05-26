Raiders begin to sign rookie draft class

Washington State defensive back Shalom Luani runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Monday, March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders have begun to sign their draft picks.

As for the earliest of the selections, those should come with time.

The team took nine players in the seven-round draft about a month ago. On Friday, the latter six officially became Raiders. The list included all four of the club’s seventh-round selections; safety Shalom Luani, offensive tackle Jylan Ware, running back Elijah Hood and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester all signed four-year contracts.

Offensive tackle David Sharpe, a fourth-round pick, and linebacker Marquel Lee, a fifth-round choice, signed four-year deals as well. The team did not select a player in the sixth round.

This leaves first-round cornerback Gareon Conley, second-round safety Obi Melifonwu and third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes as the only Raiders rookies unsigned before Memorial Day Weekend.

With the Friday flurry, the Raiders made up for lost time.

Aside from the Rams and Saints, they were the last team to begin inking draft picks to contracts. This is a mere footnote, one with no tangible effect on the football field. Any unsigned draft pick can still practice upon signing a participation agreement. Conley and Melifonwu have done so, participating this week at the start of organized team activities as scheduled.

Vanderdoes is not practicing, but that’s because he must miss all spring workouts due to UCLA’s academic calendar.

