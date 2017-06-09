Raiders cancel final OTA practice, race go-karts instead

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio takes questions from the media during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 5, 2017, at Oakland Raiders Headquarters, in Alameda, Calif. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders are nearly at the finish line of their spring workout program.

On Friday, they found a fitting alternative to the field.

Coach Jack Del Rio canceled practice, electing for a team-bonding exercise instead. Rather than the 10th and final session of organized team activities, players and coaches went to an indoor go-kart facility in Livermore, racing against each other and participating in games. Friday’s practice would have been the club’s fourth this week following a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday workout.

Players soon are off for the summer.

All are required to attend a three-day minicamp that begins next Tuesday. Once practice ends Thursday, veterans are free until the July 28 report date for training camp in Napa, California. Rookies will be required to stay longer, albeit just a few days, for the team’s mandatory rookie orientation program next weekend.

Third-round pick Eddie Vanderdoes will be present for the off-field seminar. Aside from rookie minicamp in early May, the former UCLA defensive tackle has been ineligible to participate in team functions because of his college’s academic calendar. The spring quarter will conclude in time for the weekend program, which focuses on providing rookies advice on how to prepare for life during and after the NFL.

Some Raiders players posted videos from Umigo Racing on social media.

Defensive end Khalil Mack, via the team account, was captured heaving a right hook at a punch-power arcade game. Quarterback Derek Carr shot video of the leaderboard following a race. He posted the fastest time. Punter Marquette King finished second with quarterback E.J. Manuel third.

Winning… You're still my best friend though @k52mack_ #SlappedMyPhoneOutOfMyHand

