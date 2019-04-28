Raiders capsules: 5 picks on final day of NFL draft

Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Maxx Crosby runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LSU tight end Foster Moreau runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Houston defensive back Isaiah Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

North Carolina Central offensive lineman Nick Leverett (51) and Prairie View A&M wide receiver Quinton Bell get into a shoving match during the first half of the MEAC-SWAC Challenge college football game on Sunday, Sept 2, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

LSU tight end Foster Moreau works out during their NFL Pro Timing Day at their NCAA football training facility in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Maxx Crosby

Round: Fourth (106 overall)

Position: Defensive end

College: Eastern Michigan

Size: 6 feet 5 inches, 255 pounds

2018 stats: 80 sacks, 19 for loss, 7 1/2 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles

In his words: “I saw they got Clelin (Ferrell) early, and I feel like me and him would be a great dynamic duo together. He’s a little bit bigger, and he can also get to the quarterback. I’m a little bit lighter, but we both do things a little bit differently and were both really effective.”

Isaiah Johnson

Round: Fourth (129 overall)

Position: Cornerback

College: Houston

Size: 6 feet 2 inches, 208 pounds

2018 stats: 66 tackles, two interceptions

In his words: “I’m never the type to go with the crowd, I’m the type that always does the right thing. I do what I feel is right in my heart. I’m a personable leader. I’m the one who gets to know people, understand who they are and where they come from. That way, when it’s time to lead them, I know how to rather than just doing the same standard type of tactics of trying to lead somebody without knowing who they are.”

Foster Moreau

Round: Fourth (137 overall)

Position: Tight end

College: Louisiana State

Size: 6 feet 4 inches, 253 pounds

2018 stats: 22 catches, 272 yards, two TDs

In his words: “I think (I have) leadership, charisma, preparedness and willingness to work. Then on the field, you go with aggression and coachability. I find that stats can sometimes be misleading. Numbers can sometimes be misleading. I just think I’m a good football player, and I’m blessed to play for a damn good football team. I’m happy.”

Hunter Renfrow

Round: Fifth (149 overall)

Position: Wide receiver

College: Clemson

Size: 5 feet 10 inches, 184 pounds

2018 stats: 49 catches, 544 yards, one TD

In his words: “Coming to Clemson, I wasn’t the most recruited guy. I definitely wasn’t the biggest, fastest or strongest guy. But I just wanted to be a guy who was consistent. … I just like to win games. I don’t have to be the one catching the game-winning pass. I don’t have to be the one in the limelight. I just like to win and enjoy my teammates winning. That’s what’s exciting to me.”

Quinton Bell

Round: Seventh (230 overall)

Position: Defensive end

College: Prairie View A&M

Size: 6 feet 4 inches, 242 pounds

2018 stats: 46 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks

In his words: “We got a new coaching staff my senior year, and they came in and they saw some potential in me that I didn’t see for myself. At receiver, I kind of wasn’t really doing too much. They said, ‘Look, we think you have a chance to play at the next level at defensive end, pass rushing.’ At first, it sounded a little crazy to me, but looking back at it now, it’s probably the best decision I ever made in my life.”