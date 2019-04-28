Raiders capsules: 5 picks on final day of NFL draft

Maxx Crosby
Round: Fourth (106 overall)
Position: Defensive end
College: Eastern Michigan
Size: 6 feet 5 inches, 255 pounds
2018 stats: 80 sacks, 19 for loss, 7 1/2 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles
In his words: “I saw they got Clelin (Ferrell) early, and I feel like me and him would be a great dynamic duo together. He’s a little bit bigger, and he can also get to the quarterback. I’m a little bit lighter, but we both do things a little bit differently and were both really effective.”
Isaiah Johnson
Round: Fourth (129 overall)
Position: Cornerback
College: Houston
Size: 6 feet 2 inches, 208 pounds
2018 stats: 66 tackles, two interceptions
In his words: “I’m never the type to go with the crowd, I’m the type that always does the right thing. I do what I feel is right in my heart. I’m a personable leader. I’m the one who gets to know people, understand who they are and where they come from. That way, when it’s time to lead them, I know how to rather than just doing the same standard type of tactics of trying to lead somebody without knowing who they are.”
Foster Moreau
Round: Fourth (137 overall)
Position: Tight end
College: Louisiana State
Size: 6 feet 4 inches, 253 pounds
2018 stats: 22 catches, 272 yards, two TDs
In his words: “I think (I have) leadership, charisma, preparedness and willingness to work. Then on the field, you go with aggression and coachability. I find that stats can sometimes be misleading. Numbers can sometimes be misleading. I just think I’m a good football player, and I’m blessed to play for a damn good football team. I’m happy.”
Hunter Renfrow
Round: Fifth (149 overall)
Position: Wide receiver
College: Clemson
Size: 5 feet 10 inches, 184 pounds
2018 stats: 49 catches, 544 yards, one TD
In his words: “Coming to Clemson, I wasn’t the most recruited guy. I definitely wasn’t the biggest, fastest or strongest guy. But I just wanted to be a guy who was consistent. … I just like to win games. I don’t have to be the one catching the game-winning pass. I don’t have to be the one in the limelight. I just like to win and enjoy my teammates winning. That’s what’s exciting to me.”
Quinton Bell
Round: Seventh (230 overall)
Position: Defensive end
College: Prairie View A&M
Size: 6 feet 4 inches, 242 pounds
2018 stats: 46 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks
In his words: “We got a new coaching staff my senior year, and they came in and they saw some potential in me that I didn’t see for myself. At receiver, I kind of wasn’t really doing too much. They said, ‘Look, we think you have a chance to play at the next level at defensive end, pass rushing.’ At first, it sounded a little crazy to me, but looking back at it now, it’s probably the best decision I ever made in my life.”