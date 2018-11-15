Raiders-Cardinals game will not be televised in Las Vegas

The Raiders’ dismal season has led Las Vegas station KLAS-TV (Channel 8) to not televise their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to come on the field prior to the start of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The game at Arizona will not be available on local television in Southern Nevada. KLAS-TV (Channel 8) will air the Denver Broncos at the Los Angeles Chargers instead at 1:05 p.m., a decision dictated by CBS national executives, according to a station representative.