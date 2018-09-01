Raiders CB Daryl Worley officially suspended 4 games by NFL

Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley was officially given a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse and personal conduct. The league made the announcement on Saturday.
Worley, 23, will be eligible to return to the team Oct. 1. He has the option to appeal the ban.
In June, Worley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor chargers of driving under the influence, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia and resisting arrest. Worley was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles when the arrest occurred in April.
After being released by the Eagles, the Raiders signed Worley, a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2016. Worley’s stint with the Eagles only lasted five weeks.
The Raiders’ TV broadcast accidentally mentioned Worley’s suspension without pay during the Raiders’ final preseason game Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks. Worley is expected to see plenty of snaps when he returns behind cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Rashaan Melvin.
In March, Worley was traded by the Panthers to the Eagles for wide receiver Torrey Smith.
