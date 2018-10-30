Raiders CB Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie retires

Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie had enough following his recent dip in playing time.

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs clear of Oakland Raiders defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Tim Ireland/AP)

This is a 2018 photo of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Oakland Raiders active roster as of Thursday, September 13, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (36) before an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein as Oakland Raiders defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) moves in during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Oakland Raiders defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) gestures and Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (98) celebrates as referee Walt Anderson (66) signals Oakland Raiders football after a fumble recovery during the second half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. The play was later overturned after a challege from the Cleveland Browns. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Several members of the Raiders’ defense have taken a mental beating from a season-long fluctuation in playing time. Some accustomed to starter roles have rotated during the 2018 campaign as though it was a spring workout or training-camp practice.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is done with it — and the league itself.

The veteran cornerback announced Monday morning his retirement via an Instagram post. His decision followed a sudden role reduction, as he went from a Week 6 starter who played 56 defensive snaps to a special-teams player who did not appear on defense in a 42-28 loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts.

His retirement announcement read in part: “Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years. A kid with one kid and no college offers lasted 11 years in the NFL. I played in Super Bowls, pro bowls, n did many more in this leauge. I’m at peace with my decision. Y’all may not understand and that’s kool!!! I wanna thank everyone for their support.”

Rodgers-Cromartie was a two-time Pro Bowler.

He joined the Raiders on Aug. 22, a couple weeks before the season, on a one-year contract. His on-field absence arguably will be felt most on special teams where he logged 22 snaps last Sunday. He’s served as a gunner in special-teams coverage opposite wide receiver Dwayne Harris.

His decision comes on a short week, so coaches must adjust on the fly. The Raiders are due to face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. in Santa Clara, California.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.