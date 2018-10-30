Raiders CB Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie retires

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Several members of the Raiders’ defense have taken a mental beating from a season-long fluctuation in playing time. Some accustomed to starter roles have rotated during the 2018 campaign as though it was a spring workout or training-camp practice.
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is done with it — and the league itself.
The veteran cornerback announced Monday morning his retirement via an Instagram post. His decision followed a sudden role reduction, as he went from a Week 6 starter who played 56 defensive snaps to a special-teams player who did not appear on defense in a 42-28 loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts.
His retirement announcement read in part: “Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years. A kid with one kid and no college offers lasted 11 years in the NFL. I played in Super Bowls, pro bowls, n did many more in this leauge. I’m at peace with my decision. Y’all may not understand and that’s kool!!! I wanna thank everyone for their support.”
Rodgers-Cromartie was a two-time Pro Bowler.
He joined the Raiders on Aug. 22, a couple weeks before the season, on a one-year contract. His on-field absence arguably will be felt most on special teams where he logged 22 snaps last Sunday. He’s served as a gunner in special-teams coverage opposite wide receiver Dwayne Harris.
His decision comes on a short week, so coaches must adjust on the fly. The Raiders are due to face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. in Santa Clara, California.
