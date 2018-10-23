Raiders change kickers again, sign ex-Viking Daniel Carlson

The Raiders welcomed their fifth kicker of the season on Tuesday with the signing of rookie Daniel Carlson.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson misses a field goal in the final sends of overtime an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The game ended in a 29-29 tie. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

So will a fifth time be the charm for the Raiders?

The Raiders’ kicker count increased to five this year after the team announced the signing of rookie Daniel Carlson on Tuesday.

Carlson will be the third rookie kicker this season. The addition of Carlson led to first-year kicker Matt McCrane being waived.

Carlson was drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in April. He was released after missing three field goal attempts in Week 2 during the Vikings’ 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders opened training camp with a kicker competition between Giorgio Tavecchio and rookie Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro won the job during the preseason but was placed on injured reserve before the regular season with a groin injury.

The move made veteran Mike Nugent the new starter, but he went on IR after three games because of an injured hip.

McCrane took over as the third starter. He struggled in his three games, making only five of his nine field goal attempts.

Tavecchio, who was the Raiders’ starter in 2017, made his debut with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. He made all three of his field goal attempts, including one from 56 yards.

Notable

— The Raiders have a full 53-man roster again. Wide receiver Marcell Ateman and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland were elevated from the practice squad on Tuesday.

— Obi Melifonwu, a 2017 second-round pick, is officially gone. The Raiders announced that Melifonwu was taken off their injured reserve list and released.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.