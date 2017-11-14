ad-fullscreen
Raiders checking out Henderson for practice facility

By Michael Scott Davidson Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2017 - 1:49 pm
 

The Raiders are eyeing a 55-acre lot next to the Henderson Executive Airport to build their new practice facility, Mayor Debra March told the Review-Journal on Tuesday.

“We’re in conversations with them at this time,” March said.

The city owns the property, which is west of the public airport across Executive Airport Drive.

March said the practice facility could bring 300 jobs to Henderson.

“That’s certainly an opportunity for any community to take a look at,” she said.

Ground was broken Monday night on the Raiders’ $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium, which will open in July 2020.

The Raiders are moving from Oakland to Las Vegas before the 2020 NFL season.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861.

