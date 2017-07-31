Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley’s case headed to grand jury

A rape accusation case against Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was sent to a grand jury on Monday, a spokesperson for Cleveland police said in a statement.

Oakland Raiders first round NFL Draft pick Gareon Conley of Ohio State during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A rape accusation case against Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was sent to a grand jury on Monday, according to a statement from the Cleveland Police Department.

“The case involving Gareon Conley was submitted to the grand jury today,” the statement said. “Once a decision is reached, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office will be the point of contact for information.”

Statement from Cleveland police spokesperson regarding the latest in Gareon Conley investigation: pic.twitter.com/nauvqk4Nji — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2017

The latest in the investigation of the team’s first-round draft pick came three days after Conley signed a four-year, $10.5 million contract and reported to training camp in Napa, California. He was then placed on the team’s physically unable to perform list Saturday for an unreported injury.

The Raiders drafted Conley in April despite the rape allegation against him, confident a police investigation would clear their first-round pick and hopeful the matter would be resolved before camp.

A woman accused Conley, 22, of rape in a Cleveland hotel room this April. Conley’s lawyer has publicly characterized a sexual event between the two as consensual.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Conley, taken by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick, was a starting cornerback at Ohio State for two years and captain of the Buckeyes his last season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Oakland Raiders-to-Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.