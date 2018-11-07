Raiders could be looking at historic 1st-round in NFL Draft

The Raiders’ collection of three first-round draft picks potentially could be unprecedented. Not once since 1970 has an NFL franchise chosen a player first overall while also executing a second pick in the top 10 and a third pick elsewhere in the same first round.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to head coach Jon Gruden after being benched in the fourth quarter as wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) looks on during their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders last exercised three first-round picks in the same draft in 1988.

A wide receiver from Notre Dame was chosen sixth overall. A cornerback from Tennessee went ninth. At No. 25 overall, the franchise selected a defensive end from Illinois. The trio collectively proved its worth, chief among them the receiver, Pro Football of Hall of Fame inductee Tim Brown.

This underscores the opportunity that awaits on April 25.

On paper, it could be even better.

The Raiders would own the No. 2 and 10 overall selections during the first round of the 2019 draft — as well as a choice somewhere between No. 21 and 32 — if the regular season ended today. They could become the fourth team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to select a player with the top overall pick and another in the top 10 of the same draft.

In 1979, the Buffalo Bills drafted linebacker Tom Cousineau at No. 1 and Jerry Butler at No. 5.

In 1994, the Indianapolis Colts selected defensive tackle Steve Emtman at No. 1 and linebacker Quentin Coryatt at No. 2.

This year’s Cleveland Browns took quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1 and cornerback Denzel Ward at No. 4.

Still, the Raiders’ collection of draft picks potentially could be unprecedented. Not once since 1970 has an NFL franchise chosen a player first overall while also executing a second pick in the top 10 and a third pick elsewhere in the same first round.

Today, the Giants and Raiders share a 1-7 record. New York possesses the tiebreaker for the top pick because of a weaker strength of schedule.

Oakland owns the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick, via an October trade involving wide receiver Amari Cooper, and the Chicago Bears’ first-round pick, via a September deal involving defensive end Khalil Mack. The Bears (5-3) are currently first place in the AFC North.

Notable

— The Raiders were off Tuesday and will resume practice Wednesday. Attention will be directed to left tackle Kolton Miller and left guard Kelechi Osemele, both of whom exited last Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Osemele practiced on Monday. Miller did not.

— Defensive end Bruce Irvin cleared waivers on Wednesday. The Raiders are on the hook for the remaining portion of his 2018 salary, which is worth nearly $3.8 million.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.