Raiders cross finish line for final season in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement Thursday that allows the Raiders to remain in Oakland until the franchise relocates to Las Vegas, the final sign-off required for the document to be authorized.

Three votes were required to approve the lease.

All three occurred during a seven-day span without a dissenting vote.

First, it was the Coliseum Authority, a committee comprised of representatives from the city of Oakland and Alameda County. It oversees the land on which the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum resides. Scott McKibben, the Authority’s executive director, led negotiations with the Raiders on a deal featuring the team paying $7.5 million rent in 2019 and carrying a $10.5 million option in 2020.

The option would be necessary only if construction on a $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas experiences a consequential delay.

On March 15, the Authority delivered its anticipated vote, and the next public votes were considered a greater formality. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors and Oakland City Council provided a green light on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Raiders president Marc Badain declined comment Thursday. Owner Mark Davis is expected to address the development at the NFL spring meetings in Phoenix, Arizona. Those begin Sunday. It was Davis’ preference to stay in Oakland until relocation, although the club pursued alternative options after the the city of Oakland filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the NFL and its 32 teams in December.

This litigation and the lease ultimately were treated as separate matters.

“I am really happy that the Oakland City Council did approve this,” McKibben said. “This is the last of all required approvals. We’re now looking forward to the Raiders having at least one, maybe two, seasons of playing in front of their home fans.”

