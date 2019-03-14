Raiders cut WR Jordy Nelson, QB AJ McCarron in salary moves

Oakland Raiders quarterback AJ McCarron, right, prepares to take the field during practice before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders released wide receiver Jordy Nelson and reserve quarterback AJ McCarron on Thursday, moves made to clear cash following a string of free agent investments.

Within the past five days, the team devoted substantial capital to acquire wide receiver Antonio Brown, offensive tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner. It still possessed a comfortable amount of cap room, but more cash was required in order to fill out the roster.

Nelson and McCarron were cut candidates with deadlines approaching.

Nelson’s $3 million salary for 2019 was due to become fully guaranteed if he remained on the roster Friday. His departure saves up to $3.6 million in cash between his salary, $500,000 per-game roster bonus and $100,000 workout bonus. He’ll count $1.8 million in dead money versus the 2019 cap.

The door has not been closed that Nelson could rejoin the club at a lesser cost.

The Raiders would have owed McCarron a $3 million roster bonus if still on the roster Friday. Additionally, $1.1 million of his $1.9 million salary would’ve become fully guaranteed on Sunday. His absence produces $5 million in cash and cap savings.

Last September, the Raiders acquired McCarron from the Buffalo Bills for a 2019 fifth-round pick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.