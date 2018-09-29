Raiders defense prepares for Baker Mayfield’s first start

It’s time for Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther to show why coach Jon Gruden pushed so hard to get Guenther to leave the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s a list of not-so-improbable scenarios that could have occurred against the Raiders’ anemic pass rush during the first three games.

Rams coach Sean McVay could have strolled onto the field to whisper the next play in Jared Goff’s ears after the center snapped the ball. Broncos quarterback Case Keenum could have watched the “Minneapolis Miracle” on his tablet three times before a huffing-and-puffing Arden Key got near him.

The Dolphins’ Ryan Tannehill and Albert Wilson could have played “Rock-Paper-Scissors” to decide who gets to throw the ball.

You get the point.

The Raiders haven’t found ways to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks in the post-Khalil Mack era. The excuses are there, however, with a young defensive line facing experienced QBs.

But the excuses won’t work Sunday against a rookie quarterback making his first start. It’s time for Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther to show why coach Jon Gruden pushed so hard to get Guenther to leave the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will play in his first road game Sunday when he faces the Raiders.

Mayfield’s Week 3 heroics against the New York Jets snapped a 19-game winless streak for the Browns. With Mayfield’s memorable comeback televised on prime time, many have been quick to anoint the 2018 No. 1 overall pick as the Browns’ savior.

The Raiders shouldn’t buy the hype and should make the rookie realize it won’t be that easy every week.

Mayfield caught the Jets by surprise when he entered the game late in the second quarter trailing 14-0. Jets safety Jamal Adams admitted that the team only prepared for Tyrod Taylor, who left the game with a concussion.

It was an impressive debut for Mayfield with 201 passing yards in about one half. He completed 73.9 percent of his passes — with three drops — and finished with a 100.1 rating. It was the type of performance that NFL Films will one day revisit.

But Guenther has had a full week to prepare for Mayfield. He can’t just rely on a rowdy Raiders crowd to rattle the young quarterback.

Mayfield isn’t like most rookie quarterbacks when it comes to confidence. He embraces the moment, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he provokes the Raiders’ Black Hole section.

As Browns receiver Jarvis Landry said of Mayfield: “He walk it like he talk it.”

Raiders coach Jon Gruden likes what he sees, too. He grew up in Ohio rooting for the Browns and is well aware of their long search for a franchise quarterback.

“What they have not had is a front-line starter that really can make all of the plays,” Gruden said. “I think Mayfield, if you draw a line under that name, he is the man. He is the story that I think right now is going to become bigger and bigger in Cleveland this year.”

To avoid Mayfield becoming the story Sunday, Guenther needs to rush eight defenders early and often. Raiders cornerbacks Gareon Conley, Rashaan Melvin and Leon Hall have proven they can stick to wide receivers. The Browns are thin at wideout, but have a talented duo in Landry and rookie Antonio Callaway.

Mayfield probably will rely heavily on tight end David Njoku and running backs Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson. Guenther shouldn’t be too concerned with them.

The Raiders’ linebackers have struggled in pass coverages. Might as well let them loose on blitz plays before Mayfield can dump it off for short gains.

This is not the week to play it safe. It’s time for Guenther to plant his flag as the Raiders’ mastermind defensive caller.

